Former NY Rangers Forward Retires From NHL After 12 Seasons
As the New York Rangers prepare for the 2026-27 NHL regular season, a former forward for the franchise has announced his retirement from the league.
Kevin Hayes, who was selected in the first round of the 2010 NHL Draft, No. 24 overall, by the Chicago Blackhawks, has announced he is hanging up his skates after 12 seasons and 805 games played in the league.
A post was made by the official account of the National Hockey League Players’ Association on X that was shared by the official account of the Rangers, with well wishes being given to the veteran forward in retirement.
“Thank you for bringing your best night in and night out with the Blueshirts. Wishing you all the best in retirement, Haysey!” the post said.
Kevin Hayes has retired from NHL after 12 seasons, 805 games
Hayes began his NHL career with the Rangers after signing with the team as a free agent on Aug. 20, 2014. He didn’t appear in a game with the Blackhawks, the team that drafted him, and New York was certainly happy to add him to the mix.
Parts of five seasons were spent with the Rangers, and they were the most productive campaigns of his career. He scored a career-high 25 goals during the 2017-18 campaign with the Blueshirts.
His single-season high of 55 points was recorded the following season between New York and the Winnipeg Jets, as he was traded for a first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Brendan Lemieux and a 2022 conditional fourth-round pick that didn’t convey.
The Rangers were the team that he played for the longest in his career, playing in 361 games for the franchise. He was productive, recording 216 points, scoring 87 goals to go along with 129 assists.
Hayes had a plus/minus of +31, the only team that he finished with a positive number with in his career.
He made the All-Star team for the first and only time in his career during the 2022-23 season, representing the Philadelphia Flyers. That is the team he spent the second most time with, playing in 253 games across four campaigns.
In his career, Hayes appeared in 805 games, recording 446 points. He lit the lamp 185 times and handed out 261 assists, finishing with a plus/minus of -38. Along with the Rangers, Jets and Flyers, he also spent time with the St. Louis Blues and Pittsburgh Penguins in his career.
In his last season in the NHL, the 2025-26 campaign, Hayes appeared in 28 games with the Penguins, scoring four goals to go along with four assists.