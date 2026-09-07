Gabe Perreault Draws Comps to Blues and Capitals Forwards
The New York Rangers and their fan base are incredibly excited for what the future holds for forward Gabe Perreault.
A first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, No. 23 overall, he provided a lot of optimism with how strongly he finished the 2025-26 season on the ice. After a stint back in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack, Perreault returned to the Rangers and looked like a completely different player.
He finished the season with 27 points in 49 games, scoring 12 goals and handing out 15 assists, with a 0 plus/minus. Perreault was especially productive over the final 23 games of the campaign, recording 19 points, with nine goals and 10 assists. He had a plus/minus of +4, and the team went 11-10-2, showing real progress as a whole.
Entering his first full NHL season, expectations are on the rise for Perreault. He is the No. 35 ranked prospect in the league, the top player in Tier 4 - Star, compiled by Scott Wheeler of The Athletic (subscription required).
Gabe Perreault compared to Ryan Leonard and Jimmy Snuggerud
This tier is for above-average top-line forwards, which the talented young winger projects to be. He is trending in the right direction, and Wheeler believes that what he showed down the stretch last season warranted a move into the 3C tier of the rankings.
However, he didn’t make that move, at least not yet, because one scout believes there are two players whom Perreault projects to be similar to in the NHL right now.
“I’d drop Perreault into the same tier as Ryan Leonard and Jimmy Snuggerud — those three are pretty close in my opinion," the scout wrote back,” said Wheeler.
New York is counting on Perreault to take a major step forward, locked into a top-six role heading into the 2026-27 season. But the franchise would certainly be thrilled if he put together a season like Ryan Leonard or Jimmy Snuggerud, who both produced excellently this past year.
Jimmy Snuggerud has bright future with Blues
Leonard, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals, made an impact in his first full season in the league. He had 45 points, scoring 20 goals and handing out 25 assists in 75 games, with a plus/minus of +2, despite averaging only 14:25 minutes per game.
Snuggerud, the No. 23 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues, also just completed his first season. He was excellent, recording 51 points with 21 goals and 30 assists to go along with a plus/minus of 16 in 70 games, averaging 16:42 of ice time.
If Perreault makes the jump and records between 45 and 51 points in his first full season as an NHL player, it will certainly help the Rangers get back into the mix as a playoff team in the Eastern Conference.