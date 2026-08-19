Why Gabe Perreault is Ready To Be a Difference-Maker for NY Rangers This Season
As the New York Rangers get set for the start of training camp, the team will be hopeful to be much better compared to last season.
Last year, the Rangers had a campaign to forget, coming in last place in the Eastern Conference. There was a lot of speculation about what the plan going forward should be and whether or not it was time to rebuild.
While Chris Drury did start to move some veteran talent, he was adamant that this was going to be a retooling and not a rebuilding. This summer, that plan has started to take shape and a path forward has become a bit clearer.
The Rangers were able to add some significant upgrades with the notable additions of Pavel Dorofeyev, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Sean Durzi, and Marcus Pettersson.
Both at forward and on the blueline, this team improved and added some fresh talent, and they should be better because of it. However, while the team might have struggled last season, there were some encouraging signs from young players.
One player who really stood out in the second half of the year was forward Gabe Perreault. The former first-round pick for New York was put on the first line with Alexis Lafreniere and Mika Zibanejad and really showed some excellent development. Now, as the team heads into the 2026-27 campaign, they will be hoping he can be a difference-maker.
Perreault Ready To Be a Difference-Maker
Coming off a strong season and getting his feet wet in the NHL, there is a lot to like about what Perrault can bring to the table. At just 21 years old, there is reason to believe that he isn’t a finished product just yet, and that is an exciting prospect for New York.
In 49 games last year, Perreault totaled 27 points on 12 goals and 15 assists. However, it was his work in the final two months of the year that he really got going.
During March and April, he totaled 19 points in 23 games, which included his first hat trick late in the year. While Perreault figures to be more of a playmaker, he showed a great ability to put the puck in the net as well.
Due to his success with Zibanejad and Lafreniere on the first line last year, it makes sense that Mike Sullivan would run that back to start the season. If that ends up being the case and the line performs as it did down the stretch, Perreault is going to be a major difference-maker for the team.