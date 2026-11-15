Grading the New York Rangers Through the First Quarter of the Season

The New York Rangers have wrapped up their four-game road trip, and with some success away from MSG, the team has also hit the quarter mark of the season.

With the Rangers now 21 games into the season, they have a 12-8-1 record and have been pretty successful so far. After two years of struggles, which included a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference last season, the Rangers had a desire to improve.

Chris Drury and the front office were very aggressive in their pursuit of help, and they were able to make this roster better through the draft, trade market, and free agency.

There was some debate about what the direction should be for the team, but even though the team lost Igor Shesterkin, they have been able to stay above .500 and would be in the playoffs if the season were today.

Now, with the quarter point of the season arriving for New York, it is a great chance to take a look at how they have done as a whole.

Rangers First Quarter Grade: B

Nov 13, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York Rangers forward Gabe Perreault (94) celebrates his goal with forward Alexis Lafreniere (13) and forward J.T. Miller (10) and defenseman Adam Fox (23) against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a record above .500 and the team being in third place in the Metropolitan Division, it certainly feels like they deserve the grade of a B. While it might have been a bit of a different story two weeks ago, the Rangers have found some momentum and went 3-1 on their recent road trip.

Due to the team losing Shesterkin, they easily could have fallen apart. While they did have some struggles, the play of Dylan Garand helped keep them in it, and they recently got Joonas Korpisalo back to help him in the net.

On the blueline, the play of Adam Fox this season has been top-notch. The former Norris Trophy winner has been playing some of the best hockey of his career to start the season and has been a points and assists machine for the Rangers so far.

Up front, arguably the biggest story for the team has been the continued strong play of Alexis Lafreniere. The former first overall pick looked like he was coming on in the second half of last season, and that has carried over to this year so far. Overall, he has totaled 22 points with 10 goals and 12 assists in 21 games, and that is the type of production the Rangers love to see from him.

There have certainly been some great performances from the Rangers so far this season, but there is reason to believe that they can get better as well. However, despite some inconsistencies, the Rangers deserve a solid grade for their efforts in the first quarter of the season.