How to Watch NY Rangers' Final Game of the Season: Television, Stream, Radio
The New York Rangers will be wrapping up their 2025-26 campaign on Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
It has been a frustrating campaign for the Rangers this year, who have missed the playoffs and finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference, regardless of what happens in their final game.
A slow start to the year, coupled with injuries to some key players along the way, resulted in a poor season. Now, the team will be entering the summer months, hoping to secure a high pick in the NHL Draft. Furthermore, the team is also going to have some great cap space to be able to pursue top talent.
While that will be coming up quickly for the team, they will be looking to finish the season strong on Wednesday. Currently, New York is on a three-game skid, and they undoubtedly would like to head into the offseason with a win. Here’s how to watch their final game of the season.
Who: New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
When: April 15th 2026, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, FL
Television: MSG
Radio: ESPN 1050 AM
While the records indicate that they should be a lopsided matchup, the Lightning are expected to rest some key guys ahead of their trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tampa Bay has all the tools once again to make a run this year, and staying healthy in the final game of the regular season is going to be a goal for them.
With things pretty much settled for them, there is no reason to put key players at risk against New York. For the Rangers, while their starting lineup will look familiar, it appears that they will be giving Dylan Garand the start in the finale.
This move makes sense for New York, with the young goalie potentially going to be the backup for the team next year. With Jonathan Quick retiring, it is Garand who makes sense to be the early front-runner as the backup to Igor Shesterkin.
It has been a bit surprising that the Rangers have only gotten a couple of starts for Garand down the stretch this season, but the results have been good. In two games, he has totaled a 1-0-1 record, .944 save percentage, and 1.44 GAA.
Even though this game might not mean much in terms of standings, it will be an important one for Garand to make a good final impression.