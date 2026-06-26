How to Watch NY Rangers in First Round of 2026 NHL Draft
The New York Rangers are getting set for the NHL Draft on Friday, in what will be an important night for the franchise.
As the Rangers come off a terrible season, they have entered the summer looking to make some improvements and get this thing back on track. New York has now missed the playoffs for two straight years, and the retooling process has been a painful one so far.
While the team has been able to create a ton of cap space for this offseason, the free agency class is lacking. Arguably the top forward who was expected to be available never hit the open market, with Alex Tuch’s rights being traded to the Washington Capitals, who quickly locked him up long-term.
Furthermore, there have been some good players that have already been dealt this summer, and while a few of them were ideal targets for the Rangers, New York hasn’t been able to make a splash.
With it seeming like the team is going to have to be focused more on a rebuild and getting young talent, that makes the draft even more important for them. Things will be kicking off on Friday night; here’s how to watch.
When: Friday, June 26th, 7:00 PM EST
Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Television/Stream: ESPN, ESPN+
When the NHL Draft starts, the Rangers are going to be on the clock with the fifth pick as of now . Furthermore, they also have the 26th pick later on in the evening and should be able to add some more talent to their prospect pool.
Depending on how things go in front of them with the top four picks, it seems likely that the team is going to be taking a defenseman with the fifth pick. While center Viggo Bjorck is an appealing option for the team, both Albert Smits and Carson Carels would fill a positional need for the franchise as well on the left side.
Due to the talent pool of the team lacking, the Rangers have to be thinking about taking the best player available when they are on the clock. New York is a team that likely isn’t going to be a contender next season, and they have to be building toward the future. Friday night will be an important one for them in working towards that, and the team needs to make sure they hit on their two first-round selections.