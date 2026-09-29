How to Watch NY Rangers' Season Opener Against Bruins

The New York Rangers will be getting set to drop the puck on Tuesday night against the Boston Bruins in what should be an exciting campaign.

This offseason, it was a mission of the Rangers to improve following missing the playoffs for the last couple of years. New York looks like a team that has improved quite a bit. Now, the big question will be just how good the team can be.

That will be a question they will be hoping to answer on Tuesday night. The Bruins were a playoff team last year, and this will be a good early test for New York.

Due to the offseason being condensed, there hasn’t been a ton of time to prepare for this game. Most players played in just two preseason games, and there weren't a lot of days at training camp. This could lead to some interesting hockey early on, but it will be an exciting start to the year regardless. Here’s how to watch Opening Night for the Rangers.

Who: Boston Bruins vs. New York Rangers

When: Tuesday, September 29th, 8:00 PM EST.

Where: T.D. Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Television: ESPN

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Alberts Smits (63) controls the puck in the first period against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Rangers get set, there doesn’t appear to be too many surprises in the expected lineup. On the fourth line, it appears that Matt Rempe will be getting the start, and this is something that seemed likely over the last week or so.

While he is expected to be in the lineup on Tuesday, his role could be determined on a game-by-game basis depending on opponents.

Furthermore, another spot that was expected to be a roster battle spot, but ultimately turned out not to be, was the left side of the third pair. Alberts Smits seemingly had the inside edge and never let up.

The fifth overall pick will be making his debut and playing alongside Braden Schneider on the third pair.

For New York, this is a team that would love to get off to a strong start this season. They really struggled to start the year last season, especially when it came to putting the puck in the net.

The Rangers added a player who should be able to help them in that area with Pavel Dorofeyev coming over from the Vegas Golden Knights.

Overall, while it is just one game, the opener can set the tone for the early part of the year. For a New York team that is hoping to be better, a win against the Bruins would be meaningful.