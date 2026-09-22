New York Rangers On SI

How to Watch NY Rangers' Second Preseason Game vs. NY Islanders

The New York Rangers will be getting set for their second preseason game in as many nights. Here's how to watch.

Nick Ziegler

Jan 29, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (8) skates across center ice chased by New York Islanders right wing Simon Holmstrom (10) during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (8) skates across center ice chased by New York Islanders right wing Simon Holmstrom (10) during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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The New York Rangers will be getting set for their second preseason game on Tuesday and will be hosting the New York Islanders. 

On Monday, the Rangers kicked off their preseason with a game on the road against the New Jersey Devils. New York did not have most of their regulars in the lineup, with it being the first preseason game and the new rules being set up. 

However, with it being the second game for New Jersey, they had most of their regulars on the ice, and they were ultimately able to come away with a 3-2 win thanks to a Jack Hughes goal late in the third period. 

In the loss, there were some encouraging signs for the Rangers. This was a team and some young players that played hard against the regulars for the Devils. One of their top prospects, Liam Greentree, was able to record an assist, and Dylan Garand was impressive in the net. 

Now, with it being their second game and it also being a back-to-back, many of the regulars will be on the ice for the Rangers in this one. Furthermore, they should also see most of the regulars for the Islanders in what will be their second game of the preseason. 

Who: New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers 

When: Tuesday, September 22nd, 7:00 EST 

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York 

Television: MSG, MSGSN

New York Rangers defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov
Jan 29, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) attempts a pass defended by New York Rangers defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (44) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off the loss, the second game of the preseason for the team will be a key one to watch. This could very well be close to the lineups that the Islanders and Rangers use on Opening Night, and as two teams that missed the playoffs last year, the Rangers will certainly want to perform well. 

With all of the new faces for the Rangers, there will be no shortage of players to keep an eye on. At forward, seeing Pavel Dorofeyev stepping onto the ice for the first time in a Rangers uniform will be exciting. He was the big prize this offseason for the team, and they will be hoping that he gels well and can be a 35-goal scorer for them. 

Furthermore, while it seems like Alberts Smits is the favorite to land the job on the left side of the third pair, how he performs will also be key for the team. Overall, with many of the regulars expected for both teams, this should be an excellent game to watch. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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