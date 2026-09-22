How to Watch NY Rangers' Second Preseason Game vs. NY Islanders
The New York Rangers will be getting set for their second preseason game on Tuesday and will be hosting the New York Islanders.
On Monday, the Rangers kicked off their preseason with a game on the road against the New Jersey Devils. New York did not have most of their regulars in the lineup, with it being the first preseason game and the new rules being set up.
However, with it being the second game for New Jersey, they had most of their regulars on the ice, and they were ultimately able to come away with a 3-2 win thanks to a Jack Hughes goal late in the third period.
In the loss, there were some encouraging signs for the Rangers. This was a team and some young players that played hard against the regulars for the Devils. One of their top prospects, Liam Greentree, was able to record an assist, and Dylan Garand was impressive in the net.
Now, with it being their second game and it also being a back-to-back, many of the regulars will be on the ice for the Rangers in this one. Furthermore, they should also see most of the regulars for the Islanders in what will be their second game of the preseason.
Who: New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers
When: Tuesday, September 22nd, 7:00 EST
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
Television: MSG, MSGSN
Coming off the loss, the second game of the preseason for the team will be a key one to watch. This could very well be close to the lineups that the Islanders and Rangers use on Opening Night, and as two teams that missed the playoffs last year, the Rangers will certainly want to perform well.
With all of the new faces for the Rangers, there will be no shortage of players to keep an eye on. At forward, seeing Pavel Dorofeyev stepping onto the ice for the first time in a Rangers uniform will be exciting. He was the big prize this offseason for the team, and they will be hoping that he gels well and can be a 35-goal scorer for them.
Furthermore, while it seems like Alberts Smits is the favorite to land the job on the left side of the third pair, how he performs will also be key for the team. Overall, with many of the regulars expected for both teams, this should be an excellent game to watch.