Igor Shesterkin Can Carry NY Rangers Back to Postseason
The New York Rangers have been arguably the most disappointing team in the NHL over the last two seasons.
After winning a franchise-record 55 games and recording 114 points to win the Presidents’ Trophy in the 2023-24 season, the team has missed the playoffs two years in a row. The roster teardown that Chris Drury has done has yet to yield positive results, but there is hope that will change this year.
Several moves were made to upgrade the roster, with the headlining addition being Pavel Dorofeyev, who has the ability to jump-start this offense. But if the Rangers are to return to the postseason, it will be on the back of Igor Shesterkin.
Their goalie remains one of the best in the business. Despite missing some time with injuries last season, he still managed to play in 50+ games for the sixth consecutive campaign. He also performed at an incredibly high level, even if he believes he could have played better.
Igor Shesterkin remains elite for Rangers in net
Just how good was Shesterkin in 2025-26? As shared by Pete Jensen of NHL.com, his advanced numbers were very strong, stepping up when the team needed him most on the ice.
Among goalies who played in at least 40 games, his .843 save percentage when facing high-danger shot attempts was the fifth-best in the NHL. He was excellent when facing mid-range shot attempts as well, recording a .906 save percentage, which was sixth.
Shesterkin racked up 405 mid-range saves, which was good for eighth in the league, despite playing in only 51 games. That is as much of an indictment of how poorly the defense played in front of him that he faced so many shot attempts of that variety compared to the number of games he played in.
Igor Shesterkin can carry Rangers to success
When playing even strength, 5-on-5, his game rose to another level. He recorded a .926 save percentage, which was fractions behind Scott Wedgewood of the Colorado Avalanche and Dan Vladar of the Philadelphia Flyers, who tied for first with .927.
There was no moment too bright for Shesterkin, who had a .932 save percentage when the game was tied in the first and second periods or within one goal in the third period. He kept New York in games with his stellar performance, with Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals being the only goalie with a better save percentage (.938) in such scenarios.
Shesterkin is as good as it gets in net still and is going to be the reason why the Rangers compete for a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division this season.