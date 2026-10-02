Igor Shesterkin Has Memorable Home Opener in NY Rangers Win

Coming off a loss to the Boston Bruins in their season opener, the New York Rangers returned home for their home opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning. With the team being shut out in Boston, scoring quickly was certainly a goal for the team.

New York benefited from an early penalty on the Lightning that sent New York to the power play. This is a unit that has a ton of potential, and a shot that just missed by Pavel Dorofeyev was hit in by Mika Zibanejad for the first goal of the season for New York.

Later in the period, after killing off a penalty, the second line of the Rangers came through with Oliver Bjorkstrand setting up Dorofeyev for his first goal as a member of New York.

Following a good first period, the Rangers were able to strike quickly in the second with a goal from Eeli Tolvanen. As another one of the new additions for the team, it was good to see him get on the board as well.

Despite Igor Shesterkin playing very well, the Lightning were finally able to get one past him with a redirection coming off of Noah Laba in the crease. The goal went to Nikita Kucherov.

The Rangers would have an answer for the goal with one of their own later in the period. On a great pass from Adam Fox, Gabe Perreault was able to redirect it into the net to give the Rangers a 4-1 lead.

Igor Leads the Way

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) skates against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a 4-1 lead going into the third period, the Rangers leaned on their star goalie to help close this one out. Shesterkin was fantastic throughout the night, but he faced a lot of pressure on the penalty kill; he and New York were able to go a perfect six-for-six in killing them off.

Overall, Shesterkin saved 24 of the 25 shots that he faced on Thursday night, and he continued his strong start to the season. However, while it was his ability to keep the puck out of the net that helped, he also helped his own cause.

With the net empty late in the third period, Shesterkin was able to help his cause with the first-ever goalie goal for the Rangers. Igor getting to take a lap after scoring was great to see, and it was a memorable night at MSG.

Next up for the Rangers will be a back-to-back against the Detroit Red Wings. Shesterkin figures to get a night off at this point of the season, but it was surely a night to remember for him on Thursday.