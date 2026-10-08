Igor Shesterkin Playing at Elite Level for NY Rangers

One of the reasons that the New York Rangers’ 2025-26 campaign went off the rails in the fashion it did was the absence of goalie Igor Shesterkin.

When he was on the ice, the team was competitive, fighting for a playoff spot. When he wasn’t, the team’s performance fell off a cliff. Shesterkin started in 51 games and went 25-19-6, allowing 126 goals.

Jonathan Quick and Spencer Martin, the two main backups last season, started a combined 28 games and had a 7-20-2 record, not getting the job done. The availability of Shesterkin is important to the Rangers, and he is proving that again out of the gate early in the 2026-27 campaign.

The veteran netminder currently leads the NHL with four games played and three wins. He has stepped up and gotten the job done, making 88 saves, which is also first in the League entering play on Oct. 7.

Igor Shesterkin continuing elite level of play

Sep 29, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) during a time out in the third period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His 239:21 of ice time and 1.0 Goalie Point Shares are also tops in the NHL, as Shesterkin is playing at an incredibly high level. He is riding a three-game winning streak and has allowed two or fewer goals in all four of his starts thus far.

As shared by NHL.com, he is up to 172 games allowing two or fewer goals in his career. Since the 2019-20 season, that amount is tied for the fourth most among goaltenders in the League, as his excellence has been sustained for a long period of time.

New York is certainly hoping that continues, as Sheserkin has keyed the team’s hot start to the season. He remains an elite performer and is getting a lot more help from his teammates, who are playing better defense and converting at a much higher rate offensively.

THE FIRST RANGERS GOALTENDER TO SCORE A GOAL:



IGOR SHESTERKIN pic.twitter.com/k7ITHnvtza — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 2, 2026

Knowing what he is capable of doing in net, carrying the team if the need arises, and having improved performance ahead of him can help elevate the Rangers to a new level. They have been playing a great brand of hockey thus far, blending the physical style head coach Mike Sullivan wants to see with better efficiency on offense.

Shesterkin has even gotten in on that offensive action. He became the first goalie in franchise history to score when he put the puck in the empty net against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the home opener. Then, in his next start against the Utah Mammoth, he recorded an assist on an empty-net goal by Eeli Tolvanen.

The talented goaltender is certainly living up to the billing as the best player in the NHL at his position.