Improved Prospect Pool Will Help Result in Sustained Success for NY Rangers

The New York Rangers have gotten off to a strong start to the 2026-27 campaign, and the future is looking bright once again for the franchise. A major reason why is the moves that they made this offseason.

Coming into the summer, the direction of the team was a bit uncertain. What the proclaimed retool was going to look like was very much up in the air, but things started to come together quickly.

Chris Drury had a plan in place to not only get younger, but to put more talent and depth on the ice. Unfortunately, an injury to Igor Shesterkin early in the season will almost certainly limit what the ceiling for the team will be.

However, this was never just a one-year fix for New York, and the hope is that this is just the start of them building something to sustain success. If that is going to be accomplished, how the team develops their young players will be key. Fortunately, this is a prospect pool that is looking good.

Hannah Stuart of Bleacher Report recently graded the prospect pool for the Rangers. Following the franchise putting an effort in to improve in this area, they received the very solid grade of a B+.

Prospect Pool Has Greatly Improved

Oct 6, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Cole Beaudoin (53) on the ice during the game against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While this area might have been a weakness for the team the last several years, with a lot of trades being made while the team was going for it, it has been rebuilt.

In the 2026 NHL Draft, the team used the fifth overall pick on Alberts Smits to help solidify the blueline on the left side. Smits was indeed ready for the NHL right off the bat and has been starting on the third pair for New York.

Furthermore, while the team was aggressive to add talent to help now, some of the trades were geared for the future. The Rangers acquired Cole Beaudoin in the Vincent Trocheck trade and also Liam Greentree from last year in the Artemi Panarin trade.

Both of these young forwards will be key, and Beaudoin was actually called up to help at center following the injury to Joe Veleno.

Overall, this trio for the team is going to be key, but they seemingly drafted pretty well also in 2026. Hopefully, the identification and development for New York will continue to improve. It is imperative to have young talent come up through the system, and the Rangers making this a priority is important.