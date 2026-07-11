J.T. Miller Now Locked Into Preferred Role With NY Rangers
The New York Rangers had high expectations when they acquired J.T. Miller from the Vancouver Canucks for his second stint with the franchise.
Including the season he was acquired, Miller recorded at least 70 points in four consecutive seasons and five out of the last six. In four of those campaigns, he averaged more than a point per game, an offensive force the Rangers were looking for.
Unfortunately, his first full season back in New York did not go as planned. He battled injuries, missing 14 total games with several ailments, not including a lower-body injury that he battled through at the end of training camp to ensure he was in the lineup on Opening Night.
Miller recorded only 53 points in 68 games, scoring 17 goals, his fewest since the 2020-21 season, when he had 15 in 53 games. His 36 assists this past season were also the fewest since that campaign.
J.T. Miller in position to bounce back for Rangers
Now 33 years old, there is cause for concern about his level of production. However, there is one reason that Rangers fans should have some optimism about the veteran heading into the 2026-27 season: he is locked into a preferred role.
With Vincent Trocheck traded to the Utah Mammoth this offseason, Miller is the clear-cut No. 2 center on the team behind Mika Zibanejad. That is the role he prefers after having to bounce back and forth between being in the middle and playing on the wing.
Without Trocheck, Miller should assume a full-time role back at center, which is what he prefers. It will be interesting to see how head coach Mike Sullivan sets his lineup, because Miller carries a lot of responsibility on the defensive end of the ice as well.
J.T. Miller carries massive two-way responsibility for Rangers
The veteran is consistently shouldering the most difficult matchups on a nightly basis. As shared by Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required), “Miller’s 2.52 quality of competition rating ranks first among Rangers players and 14th among all NHL forwards, according to Hockey Stat Cards.”
There is a lot of responsibility on the shoulders of Miller, who is expected to drive offense as the team’s No. 2 center but is also counted on by Sullivan to be the tone setter on defense, matching up against the opponents' best players.
That is a lot for one player to handle, but it is something that Miller should be motivated to achieve. He knows he is better than what he showed during the 2025-26 campaign, and being deployed as a full-time center should certainly help him get back on track.