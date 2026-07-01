NY Rangers Make Long-Awaited Vincent Trocheck Deal With Mammoth
For months, New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck has been involved in trade rumors.
Negotiations were held ahead of the deadline in March, with Trocheck even being scratched for a game in anticipation of a deal being done. Alas, nothing came to fruition, with the front office believing that more offers would come during the summer.
The 2026 NHL Draft came and went without a deal being done, but the Trocheck trade sweepstakes have officially come to a close, ending a months-long saga. According to Elliotte Friedman on X, New York has traded him to the Utah Mammoth.
In return, the Rangers are receiving two players, right-handed defenseman Sean Durzi and center Cole Beaudoin. New York is also getting a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft to complete the deal.
Rangers trade Vincent Trocheck to Mammoth
The No. 1 priority that team president and general manager Chris Drury had in negotiations involving Trocheck was to bring back a young player who could help the team in the near future and long-term; Beaudoin certainly qualifies.
He was the No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Mammoth. Only 20 years old, he is coming off an incredibly productive campaign in the OHL with the Barrie Colts. Beaudoin registered 88 points, scoring 33 goals and handing out 55 assists, with a plus/minus of +40.
That production didn’t slow down in the playoffs. He led the league with 19 assists and 29 points in 15 postseason games, lighting the lamp 10 times.
While playing with Canada’s U20 club for seven games, he scored three goals and handed out four assists en route to a plus/minus of +3.
Throughout his four seasons with Barrie, Beaudoin has scored 58 goals and handed out 75 assists in 182 total games. He has essentially been a point-per-game player the last three seasons with the Colts.
While he is the centerpiece of the deal, Durzi is a great addition, too. He was a second-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft and has 302 games of experience on his resume.
Durzi fits the bill as a puck-moving, playmaking defenseman that head coach Mike Sullivan wanted more of. He has 114 assists in his career, handing out at least 22 in four out of his five seasons in the NHL.
His contract carries a $6 million annual value, so the Rangers are actually adding some salary, not slashing it as many expected them to in a Trocheck deal.