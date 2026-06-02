K'Andre Miller Trade Has Become Regrettable for NY Rangers
With the Stanley Cup Playoffs set to start on Tuesday between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Las Vegas Knights, the New York Rangers have a couple of players who will be chasing a ring in the series.
Coming off a terrible campaign this season, the Rangers have been on the sidelines watching the playoffs. New York finished in last place in the Eastern Conference, and at no point were they a contender this year. This is a team that has been retooling the last couple of years, and that has resulted in a lot of roster changes.
As the team heads into the summer, they have created a lot of cap space and have two first-round picks at their disposal this offseason. While their fifth overall pick is their own, they also have the 26th pick in the first round from the K’Andre Miller trade.
The young defenseman was dealt last summer to the Carolina Hurricanes after an inconsistent start to his career in New York. As a restricted free agent, the Rangers elected to move him, and he has really found his groove with the Hurricanes this year.
Miller Trade Has Become Regrettable
While Miller was a good player for the Rangers, he has really been a key part of the success of Carolina so far this year. During the regular season, he totaled 37 points with eight goals and 29 assists. The offensive production from Miller was mostly good with New York as well, but he was able to have a much better year than his previous two.
However, where he has really improved is defensively. Miller was a player who struggled at times on that end of the ice and likely contributed to the Rangers looking to move on. However, at 26 years old now, with a change of scenery, he has performed well on that end of the ice, too.
Furthermore, as the Hurricanes seek to win the Stanley Cup, Miller’s production in the playoffs has really helped them advance so far. In 13 games, he has totaled eight assists and is +14 on the ice.
While the Rangers getting a first-round pick for Miller was good, he has really taken his game to the next level with the Hurricanes. New York has not done a great job of developing young players over the last few years. As the Mike Sullivan era continues, that is something that the coaching staff will need to do a better job at.