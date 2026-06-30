Maple Leafs Free Agent is Solid Free Agent Target for NY Rangers
With the NHL Draft coming to a close for the New York Rangers, free agency is now about to begin. For a team looking to improve, this will be an important time to do so.
Coming off a strong showing during the NHL Draft, the Rangers will be looking to continue to make good decisions in free agency. New York was able to make a major splash in the first round with the acquisition of forward Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights.
The talented scorer is just 25 years old and is coming off a 37-goal season. Shortly after the deal was done, the Rangers signed him to a lengthy seven-year, $77 million extension.
This was a great pickup by New York, and Dorofeyev could be an important part of the Rangers turning this thing around. However, there is still more work for the team to do, and that will continue during free agency. With the market set to open soon, one player could be a fantastic one for the team to target.
Matias Maccelli is a Great Target in Free Agency
It was a bit surprising to see that the Maple Leafs didn't extend a qualifying offer to Maccelli after one year with the team, making him an unrestricted free agent. At just 25 years old with some proven ability already in the league, Maccelli has quickly become a player that makes a lot of sense for what the Rangers are trying to do.
Last season with Toronto, he totaled 39 points with 14 goals and 25 assists. While he might have had a down season, he has proven in the league already that he can be a capable playmaker.
At 23 years old with the then Arizona Coyotes, he totaled 57 points with 17 goals and 40 assists. While he might not be a prolific goal scorer on the wing, he has shown that he could be a good playmaker.
As the Rangers start to build the roster for next season, adding a player like Maccelli makes a lot of sense. He could be a potential pairing with Dorofeyev, which could result in both succeeding if they complement each other on the ice as their styles suggest. Furthermore, at just 25 years old, he fits into what the team is trying to do this offseason.
Getting a bit younger and having players to develop and grow, while getting better, seems to be the ultimate goal for New York. Adding Maccelli checks some of those boxes and would be a nice addition.