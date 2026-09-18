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Mike Sullivan Details Training Camp Mentality for NY Rangers

Mike Sullivan did not hold back during a media session, sharing the mentality the New York Rangers are bringing into training camp.

Jennifer Streeter

Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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The New York Rangers have officially begun training camp, which features 17 new additions amidst the 48 total players in attendance.

Training camp technically began on Sept. 16; however, the first on-ice session was held on Sept. 17 at the MSG Training Center. As part of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement now in effect, the NHL has shortened the preseason to four games as a result of the regular season being expanded from 82 games to 84. Meaning: all NHL teams now have approximately one week less to prepare for their first games.

For the Rangers, their first preseason game sees them taking on their Hudson River foe of the New Jersey Devils on Sept. 21.

As a result of the expedited preseason efforts, Head Coach Mike Sullivan stated during a recent media availability that training camp efforts will be accelerated in terms of team efforts.

Mike Sullivan details how schedule change impacts Rangers

New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after a 4-1 win.
Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We're going to get after the team concept right away. Start to instill concepts from day one starting [Sept. 17] and then still try to accomplish what we always try to accomplish in training camp — and that is to get the team ready for game one and provide opportunities for people to show what they can do," Sullivan said while addressing the media at the Sept. 16 press conference.

It's natural for sped up efforts to cause some stress.

However, the Rangers did make several decisions with positive ramifications throughout the offseason. General Manager and President Chris Drury even signed Eeli Tolvanen recently, on Sept. 1, in addition to other signings of Pavel Dorofeyev and Oliver Bjorkstrand.

All players also appear to be fully healthy entering into camp.

Rangers Focused on "Prioritizing" During Training Camp

With that in mind, Sullivan said his mentality throughout training camp will be centered on prioritizing the more important aspects of his game plan leading into the coming 2026-27 League season.

"[The new format and smaller group] forces all of us to have to prioritize what we do everyday. As a part of that, in the conversations that we've had with Chris [Drury] and his staff and my coaching staff is trying to put our heads together to put this whole thing together. It forces all of us to prioritize," Sullivan also said. "It's a necessity just because of the time constraints."

According to The Athletic, the Rangers' 48 players invited to camp will be split into two groups, with three sessions apiece planned for Sept. 17, Sept. 18 and Sept. 19.

The full training camp roster is as follows:

Sullivan and the Rangers will have plenty to prove this upcoming year, as the Rangers are coming off missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive season after reaching the Eastern Conference Final in 2024.

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Jennifer Streeter
JENNIFER STREETER

Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered hockey since 2023 and is credentialed for the Seattle Kraken, New Jersey Devils and PWHL in addition to having covered the 2026 Frozen Four.

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