Mike Sullivan Details Training Camp Mentality for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers have officially begun training camp, which features 17 new additions amidst the 48 total players in attendance.
Training camp technically began on Sept. 16; however, the first on-ice session was held on Sept. 17 at the MSG Training Center. As part of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement now in effect, the NHL has shortened the preseason to four games as a result of the regular season being expanded from 82 games to 84. Meaning: all NHL teams now have approximately one week less to prepare for their first games.
For the Rangers, their first preseason game sees them taking on their Hudson River foe of the New Jersey Devils on Sept. 21.
As a result of the expedited preseason efforts, Head Coach Mike Sullivan stated during a recent media availability that training camp efforts will be accelerated in terms of team efforts.
Mike Sullivan details how schedule change impacts Rangers
"We're going to get after the team concept right away. Start to instill concepts from day one starting [Sept. 17] and then still try to accomplish what we always try to accomplish in training camp — and that is to get the team ready for game one and provide opportunities for people to show what they can do," Sullivan said while addressing the media at the Sept. 16 press conference.
It's natural for sped up efforts to cause some stress.
However, the Rangers did make several decisions with positive ramifications throughout the offseason. General Manager and President Chris Drury even signed Eeli Tolvanen recently, on Sept. 1, in addition to other signings of Pavel Dorofeyev and Oliver Bjorkstrand.
All players also appear to be fully healthy entering into camp.
Rangers Focused on "Prioritizing" During Training Camp
With that in mind, Sullivan said his mentality throughout training camp will be centered on prioritizing the more important aspects of his game plan leading into the coming 2026-27 League season.
"[The new format and smaller group] forces all of us to have to prioritize what we do everyday. As a part of that, in the conversations that we've had with Chris [Drury] and his staff and my coaching staff is trying to put our heads together to put this whole thing together. It forces all of us to prioritize," Sullivan also said. "It's a necessity just because of the time constraints."
According to The Athletic, the Rangers' 48 players invited to camp will be split into two groups, with three sessions apiece planned for Sept. 17, Sept. 18 and Sept. 19.
The full training camp roster is as follows:
Sullivan and the Rangers will have plenty to prove this upcoming year, as the Rangers are coming off missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive season after reaching the Eastern Conference Final in 2024.