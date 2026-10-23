NJ Devils Trading for Connor Hellebuyck Will Have Major Impact on NY Rangers

The New York Rangers have been able to put the bad campaign from last year behind them so far this season and are off to a strong start. However, a major trade within their division will make their road back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs more challenging.

Following missing the playoffs the last two years and coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers were hungry to improve this summer.

New York was aggressive in both free agency and on the trade market to get better, and so far, the results have been good. While it’s still early, a strong start to the year has helped the Rangers put themselves in a good position as of now to get back into the playoffs.

However, a recent blockbuster trade between the New Jersey Devils and the Winnipeg Jets has resulted in Connor Hellebuyck heading to New Jersey. This will certainly have a major impact on New York going forward.

Jersey Adding Hellebuyck Will Make Things Challenging for Rangers

Hellebuyck return:



Mercer

Command

Daws

Bjugstad

2nd 2029

7th 2027 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 23, 2026

Anytime there is a major trade within the division and especially with a rival, New York is put on notice. For the Rangers, this is a major deal that will undoubtedly impact them not only this season, but in years to come.

After helping the USA win the gold medal in the Olympics, Hellebuyck is a household name and one of the best goalies in the NHL. For the Devils, this was a team that was seeking help in the net, and that is something that they have been able to accomplish with this trade.

Hellebuyck has won the Vezina two out of the last three seasons, and that makes New Jersey a dangerous team.

The Rangers have been playing very well this season and are currently in second place in the Metropolitan with 15 points in 12 games played. However, New Jersey is not far behind with 12 points in 10 games played.

Adding a player like Hellebuyck to a team that has been seemingly just missing a goalie in recent years will make them a real threat not only in the division, but the conference overall.

The veteran goalie is under contract through the 2030-31 season, so the Rangers will certainly be getting used to seeing him. New Jersey already has a blowout win over New York this year, and the next time that they play at the beginning of December, they will likely be seeing Hellebuyck in the net.