Noah Laba Details Areas To Improve With NY Rangers Next Season
The New York Rangers had a few young players who emerged as contributors near the end of the season once their playoff hopes were diminished.
It was nice to see guys make the most of their opportunities down the stretch, but there was one player who made his presence felt back during training camp. Noah Laba, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, caught the eye of the coaching staff when training camp began.
Last year, he went right from Colorado College to the AHL to begin his professional career. Whatever positive momentum he built was carried over into his first full year as a pro, which ended up being with the Rangers full-time.
Laba beat out Juuso Pärssinen for the third-line center spot on the opening night roster and never relinquished it. He ended up playing in 74 games, recording 24 total points with nine goals and 15 assists.
Noah Laba proved to be more than training camp flash in the pan
Despite the team’s lack of overall success, they were a net positive with Laba on the ice, finishing with a plus/minus of +2. He possesses self-confidence like every player, but even he was surprised by how things unfolded so early in his career.
“Did I necessarily expect it? No,” Laba said, via Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required). “But if you were to tell me it would happen, I would say that’s what I was working for, that’s what I believed in myself for.”
Turning only 23 years old in August, the young center is only scratching the surface of his potential. His speed and athleticism were welcomed additions to the lineup, helping him make an immediate impact.
Defensively, he fit the team's style and truly shone. He had a +1.8 defensive rating per Hockey Stat Cards, which led to him receiving more opportunities from head coach Mike Sullivan on the penalty kill as the season moved along.
However, for how successful he was on the defensive end, he was lackluster on the other end of the ice. His -4.6 offensive rating per Hockey Stat Cards is cause for concern, but Laba has a game plan on how to improve his skills this summer.
“My first priority (for the summer) is becoming a better shooter, getting the stick skills improved and just trying to become a better offensive player, be better in the O-zone, produce more,” he said.
Improving his offensive ability to become more of a two-way player would certainly help raise his ceiling. Right now, he looks destined for bottom-six work given his lack of offensive impact, but that defensive ability is something the coaching staff can certainly make the most of.
Laba is solidified as part of the team’s long-term plans. After being a surprise part of the opening night roster for the 2025-26 season, he is assuredly going to be on the team again when opening night rolls around for the 2026-27 campaign.