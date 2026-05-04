NY Rangers Projected To Have Several Forward Spots Open
Given how the 2025-26 NHL regular season unfolded for the New York Rangers, it should come as no surprise that changes need to be made to the roster.
The team finished in last place in the Eastern Conference, recording only 77 points. Performing that far under expectations is far from ideal, but at the very least, the Rangers will have a top-five pick in the 2026 NHL Draft to jump-start their offseason.
Adding a high-upside youngster to the mix is something the franchise desperately needs. Their development staff has been revamped, with Jed Ortmeyer out as director of player development and replaced by the former assistant director of player personnel, Tanner Glass.
The pressure is on Glass and the staff to raise the bar when it comes to getting the most out of young players within the organization. Development has been an issue and is a major reason there are so many projected openings in the team’s forward rotation.
Rangers have multiple forward spots to fill
In a 2026-27 lineup projection done by Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required), he believes three forward spots are up for grabs currently; one of those openings is created because of a predicted trade of veteran Vincent Trocheck.
There has been a lot of talk about New York being on the hunt for a top-six forward, and this prediction agrees with that. There is currently an opening at right wing on the second line alongside J.T. Miller at center and Will Cuylle at right wing.
A right wing is also projected to be needed on the third line, with the fourth line center currently being absent as well.
On the first line is Gabe Perreault at left wing, Mika Zibanejad at center and Alexis Lafreniere at left wing. It is fair to wonder if that trio is good enough to compete with the other top lines across the league, and why adding a bona fide top-six option is near the top of the team’s to-do list.
Will Rangers use younger players to fill gaps in lineup?
There are some depth options currently available, such as Matt Rempe and prospect Liam Greentree, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in the Artemi Panarin trade. And in a few weeks, a top-five pick will be joining the mix as well.
The future does look better with youngsters in Perreault, Cuylle, Noah Laba, Tye Kartye, Adam Sykora and Jaroslav Chmelar all part of the projected lineup. There is some intrigue for sure, but how much upside that group has is up for debate, with a lot of bottom-six options littering the depth chart.
It will be interesting to see what avenue the team takes to upgrade, with Brady Tkachuk trade rumors being what fans keep a close eye on in the coming weeks and months.