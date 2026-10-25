NY Ranger Agree to Terms With Veteran Goalie James Reimer

The New York Rangers have been dealing with a lot of injuries in the early portion of the 2026-27 NHL regular season that have quickly caught up to the team.

Easily, the toughest injuries to overcome have been the ones at goalie. Looking to shore things up, veteran goalie James Reimer was recently signed to a professional tryout contract and joined the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Now, he is being called upon to help the NHL team. As shared by the Rangers’ official account on X, the team has agreed to terms with Reimer on a one-year contract to help provide some experienced depth to the roster.

The veteran netminder made an incredible first impression down in Hartford, making 35 saves in a shutout victory before being signed and promoted to the New York roster.

Rangers sign James Reimer to one-year contract

Mar 23, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Ottawa Senators goaltender James Reimer (47) reacts after defeating the New York Rangers 2-1 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Reimer appeared in 14 games with the Ottawa Senators, making 13 starts with a 7-4-2 record. He produced a strong 2.42 goals-against average but an underwhelming .884 save percentage. 53.8% of his starts were quality, which was right above the league average of 53%.

With 539 games of NHL experience under his belt and 492 career starts, it makes a lot of sense for New York to add Reimer to the roster. They have been relying on Dylan Garand to carry the load the last few weeks. He has played well at points, but looks to be wearing down from the heaviest workload he has faced possibly in his professional career.

The Rangers have been put in this position because their depth has been decimated in the crease. Joonas Korpisalo, who was the No. 2 goalie entering the season, was placed on IR just days into the campaign.

The injury was shrouded in mystery early on, but it has been revealed that he is dealing with a foot infection.

Welcome to New York!



We've agreed to terms with goaltender James Reimer on a one-year contract → https://t.co/9qLdwDgffi pic.twitter.com/TPtRliCHaQ — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 25, 2026

That led to Garand being promoted to the NHL roster after clearing waivers and joining the Hartford Wolf Pack. Just a few days later, he was thrust into the No. 1 role with star Igor Shesterkin suffering what is believed to be a season-ending lower-body injury.

Garand could fall into a 1A and 1B situation with Reimer. He is a sizable upgrade to Spencer Martin, who has been the No. 2 goalie since the Shesterkin injury but has appeared in only one game in relief of Garand and surrendered three goals to the New Jersey Devils.

It will be interesting to see how things shake out once Korpisalo is healthy enough to return, but New York could end up holding three goaltenders on the roster.