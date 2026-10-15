NY Rangers Add Goalie Depth With Hartford Signing Veteran

The New York Rangers have been dealing with several injuries in the early going of the 2026-27 season, with their goaltender depth being hit the hardest.

In the opening week of the season, veteran backup Joonas Korpisalo landed on IR with a lower-body injury. Luckily, just days before, Dylan Garand passed through waivers and was able to be brought back up to the NHL as the No. 2 behind star Igor Shesterkin.

Garand was the No. 2 for only a little while, as he was thrust into the No. 1 role when Shesterkin suffered a season-ending lower-body injury. In desperate need of some more organizational depth, the Rangers have dipped into free agency for some help.

As shared by the official account of the Hartford Wolf Pack on X, the team has signed James Reimer to a professional tryout agreement. He will bring much-needed experience and depth to an organization that has been hit with a rash of injuries in net.

James Reimer signs with Rangers AHL affiliate

Mar 23, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Ottawa Senators goaltender James Reimer (47) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For now, Reimer will join Callum Tung and Gabriel Carriere on the Hartford depth chart. He will be afforded the opportunity to get some reps and will patiently await his opportunity, if one arises, with the NHL team.

Right now, Spencer Martin is the No. 2 behind Garand. The 24-year-old rookie has looked up to the task thus far, winning all three games that he has started in this season. With no back-to-back set until Nov. 27 and 28, the Rangers shouldn’t have to use Martin very often as long as Garand holds up.

Korpisalo is expected back in about three more weeks from his injury, which could mean being ready when the team plays the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 5 or the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 7. That could mean eight more games without him, providing Garand with a long runway to prove he should hold the No. 1 job.

UPDATE: The Hartford Wolf Pack has signed goaltender James Reimer to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).



Additionally, the Wolf Pack has loaned defenseman Anthony Kehrer to the Worcester Railers (ECHL). pic.twitter.com/37ACZzrdS2 — Hartford Wolf Pack (@HWPHockey) October 15, 2026

In an ideal world, New York won’t have to turn to Reimer in more than an emergency situation. But it is a relief to have him around in the organization in case the need arises, given how much experience he does possess.

Reimer has played in 539 games with a 232-191-67 record, a goals-against average of 2.87 and a save percentage of .909. He was with the Ottawa Senators last season and made 14 appearances with a 7-4-2 record, producing an .886 save percentage and a 2.42 goals-against average.