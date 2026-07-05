NY Rangers Acquiring Pavel Dorofeyev Wisely Seen as a Top Move This Offseason
With the offseason continuing on for the New York Rangers, the team has been extremely busy in reshaping their roster.
Coming off a very disappointing season, the Rangers are a team that knew they needed to make some changes this summer. New York came into the offseason with a good amount of draft capital and also a lot of cap space.
This is a good combination to help turn things around, and that has been the case for the team. The Rangers have made some significant moves that can help the team not only in the short-term, but the long-term as well.
Finding that balance is a tricky thing to accomplish at times, but New York has seemingly done a good job of it this summer. Of the moves that they made, one of them stands out a bit more than the rest, and it was addressing a major need of the franchise.
Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the best moves so far this offseason. For the Rangers, the decision to trade for Pavel Dorofeyev was rightfully seen as one of them.
Dorofeyev Addition is a Good One
Coming into the offseason, one of the top needs for the Rangers was to improve their top six and add some help in the scoring department. With the free agency class not being the most impressive, New York elected to make that upgrade in the trade market.
There is a lot to like about Dorofeyev's game, and he checks a lot of boxes for New York. At 25 years old, he is going to be a key piece of the team for years to come, and with a 37-goal campaign this past season, he could be the best scorer on the team.
While the price of most notably two first-round picks was significant, getting a player of his ability at that age makes a lot of sense for the Rangers. In terms of what the franchise is looking for, he seemingly fits it perfectly.
Now, as New York starts to plan for next season, who they pair Dorofeyev with will be key. Due to him potentially being the best scorer on the team, how Mike Sullivan will work his lines will be interesting. The first line of Mika Zibanejad, Gabe Perreault, and Alexis Lafreniere played well together down the stretch, but getting their best scorer on that line makes sense. Overall, the team getting Dorofeyev was a really strong move and one that will help them for a long time.