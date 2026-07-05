New York Rangers On SI

NY Rangers Acquiring Pavel Dorofeyev Wisely Seen as a Top Move This Offseason

The New York Rangers trading for Pavel Dorofeyev has been one of the best moves this summer so far.

Nick Ziegler

Jun 4, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) battles for the puck against Carolina Hurricanes center Logan Stankoven (22) during the second period in game two of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center.
Jun 4, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) battles for the puck against Carolina Hurricanes center Logan Stankoven (22) during the second period in game two of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center. / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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With the offseason continuing on for the New York Rangers, the team has been extremely busy in reshaping their roster. 

Coming off a very disappointing season, the Rangers are a team that knew they needed to make some changes this summer. New York came into the offseason with a good amount of draft capital and also a lot of cap space. 

This is a good combination to help turn things around, and that has been the case for the team. The Rangers have made some significant moves that can help the team not only in the short-term, but the long-term as well. 

Finding that balance is a tricky thing to accomplish at times, but New York has seemingly done a good job of it this summer. Of the moves that they made, one of them stands out a bit more than the rest, and it was addressing a major need of the franchise. 

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the best moves so far this offseason. For the Rangers, the decision to trade for Pavel Dorofeyev was rightfully seen as one of them. 

Dorofeyev Addition is a Good One

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev
Jun 4, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) warms up before a game against the Carolina Hurricanes in game two of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center. / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into the offseason, one of the top needs for the Rangers was to improve their top six and add some help in the scoring department. With the free agency class not being the most impressive, New York elected to make that upgrade in the trade market. 

There is a lot to like about Dorofeyev's game, and he checks a lot of boxes for New York. At 25 years old, he is going to be a key piece of the team for years to come, and with a 37-goal campaign this past season, he could be the best scorer on the team. 

While the price of most notably two first-round picks was significant, getting a player of his ability at that age makes a lot of sense for the Rangers. In terms of what the franchise is looking for, he seemingly fits it perfectly. 

Now, as New York starts to plan for next season, who they pair Dorofeyev with will be key. Due to him potentially being the best scorer on the team, how Mike Sullivan will work his lines will be interesting. The first line of Mika Zibanejad, Gabe Perreault, and Alexis Lafreniere played well together down the stretch, but getting their best scorer on that line makes sense. Overall, the team getting Dorofeyev was a really strong move and one that will help them for a long time. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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