NY Rangers Beating Canucks Would Provide Team With Nice Momentum

The New York Rangers have been playing some better hockey of late and have now won four of their last five games. With one more game left on their road trip, the team will be hoping to wrap up a very successful swing.

Even though it hasn’t been all easy for the Rangers this season, they are over the .500 mark and have been a much-improved team compared to last year. While goalie Igor Shesterkin has been out for most of the season, the team has been able to find ways to win without him.

As the Rangers approach the quarter mark of the campaign, the team would be in the playoffs if the season ended today, and that is a great accomplishment. Now, New York will be looking to continue to build some momentum with a win on Friday night.

Winning Road Trip Would Build Momentum

New York Rangers left wing Tye Kartye | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far, the Rangers should be pleased with what they have been able to accomplish in the first three games of their road trip. To start things off, they were able to defeat the Seattle Kraken by a score of 4-3.

Following that game on the West Coast, it was the most challenging matchup of the four-game trip against the Edmonton Oilers. Even though the Oilers were victorious in the matchup, the Rangers played a good game, and that result could have been different.

In what felt like it could be the pivotal game of the road trip, New York was able to pull off a win against the Calgary Flames.

Now, with the final game of the trip coming up against the Vancouver Canucks, the Rangers will have a great chance to be able to secure a win and build some major momentum.

The Canucks are not having a great season as expected, and this will be a winnable game for New York. Going above .500 on any road trip is a significant deal and one that the Rangers should be proud of.

While it’s early, New York is 3-6-1 away from MSG so far this season. That isn’t ideal, but securing a win on Friday night would be a good step in the right direction and be something they can build upon.

Following the game against the Canucks, the team will be back at home on Monday night against the Montreal Canadiens. The Canadiens have been playing very well this year, and it will not be an easy game for the Rangers.