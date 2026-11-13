NY Rangers Being Undervalued in Recent NHL Power Rankings

There have been a few bumps in the road for the New York Rangers, but all things considered, the 2026-27 season has been a successful one thus far.

Despite losing all-world goalie Igor Shesterkin to a season-ending lower-body injury on Oct. 9, the team has remained afloat in the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference, looking to contend for a playoff spot.

Heading into the last game of their four-game road trip, the Rangers have started building some positive momentum again. They already have four victories in November, with their only losses coming against the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 1 and Nov. 9, by a score of 4-1 at Madison Square Garden and 3-1 at Rogers Place.

Given the current form of the team, victorious in four of their last five games, and how much they are exceeding expectations thus far, they are being underrated in the ESPN NHL power rankings. New York is heading in the right direction, but they deserve more credit for how they have played.

Rangers are too low in this week's NHL power rankings

Nov 11, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New York Rangers left wing Tye Kartye (24) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers are ranked No. 18, moving up two spots from last week. Their rivals, the New York Islanders, are one of the teams that dropped in the rankings, allowing the Blueshirts to move up. As did the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs.

This week’s theme for the power rankings was comparing how teams are at the quarter-point of the season to where preseason point projections had them. Coming into the campaign, New York had a projected over/under of 86.5 for their point total.

Despite losing Shesterkin and a brutal 1-6-1 stretch near the end of October, the team is still on pace for 96.6 points, with a points percentage of 57.5%. They will get another nice break in the schedule, with their contest against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 13 being one of only four through Nov. 25.

The Rangers are back at MSG against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 16 and the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 22 before hitting the road to face the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 25.

TWO POINTS 👊 pic.twitter.com/WIyOqGA7Iq — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 12, 2026

That will provide the team with a lot of time to rest and recuperate, while also having ample practice time to address some areas of improvement. Head coach Mike Sullivan would like to see his offense generate more opportunities, especially of the high-danger variety, and wants a heavier diet of shot attempts.

New York has also not been sharp on the power play. What was a strength last season, when they finished fifth in the League in power-play percentage, hasn’t gotten on track yet, ranking 21st in the NHL at 19.64%.

The Rangers just need league-average goaltending from Dylan Garand and Joonas Korpisalo to beef up their point total against teams lower in the standings than they are. Their dominance at home has also helped keep the team on the right track.