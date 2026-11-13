Mike Sullivan Wants To See Improvement in Key for NY Rangers

The New York Rangers got back on track in their most recent game against the Calgary Flames, picking up a 3-1 victory in the third game of their road trip.

It was their fourth victory in the last five games, as the only team that has defeated the Rangers in November is the Edmonton Oilers, who won 4-1 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 1 and at Rogers Place on Nov. 9, and were defeated 3-1.

To keep up their early-season success, New York needs more offensive production. They are without all-world goalie Igor Shesterkin, which puts a little more pressure on the skaters to produce. Dylan Garand and Joonas Korpisalo are more than holding their own, but to expect them to replicate what Shesterkin does is unattainable.

How can the Rangers generate more offense to keep the positive momentum going? Head coach Mike Sullivan revealed his take on the situation: shoot the puck more.

Mike Sullivan wants to see more shot volume from Rangers

Oct 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) shoots and scores against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Noah Warren (47) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The conversation we had with our team is, ‘Hey, let’s bring the same intentions. Let’s bring the same commitment to playing defense. Let’s bring the same energy, and let’s maybe simplify the game a little bit on the offensive side,’” the head coach said before the game, via Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required). “If we do that, I do think that we’ll generate more offense.”

Getting more out of the offense is going to be a point of emphasis moving forward. The power play is going to be an area of focus after being so successful during the 2025-26 season but getting off to a slow start this year.

Against the Flames, New York went 1-for-3 on the power play, with Mika Zibanejad lighting the lamp off a gorgeous pass from Pavel Dorofeyev. That was their 11th power-play goal of the season, improving their power-play percentage to 19.64, which is 19th in the League entering play on Nov. 12.

In that regard, the team did heed the words of their head coach. But in five-on-five situations, they left a lot to be desired. Calgary goalie Devin Cooley wasn’t tested too much, with the team generating only five high-danger chances, per Natural Stat Trick.

Rangers need to put more pressure on opponents

Apr 15, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) shoots the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only one of those chances came after the first period, as the offense went ice cold despite scoring all three goals after the first intermission.

Putting the puck on net with more regularity is certainly a good game plan. The more attempts on net, the more chances the team has to score goals. Sometimes, a goalie is going to step up to the occasion, as was the case in the second loss to the Oilers.

But increasing their shot volume in general would help get the offense going and take some pressure off their goalie tandem.