NY Rangers' Braden Schneider Understandably Falling on Trade Board
With the calendar turning to September, hockey season will be starting for the New York Rangers, and it will be a busy month.
Coming off a bad campaign last year, the Rangers are a team that will be hoping to be much improved for this coming season. New York was one of the most aggressive teams in terms of seeking upgrades this summer and, on paper, looks like a much better team.
As a team that finished in last place in the Eastern Conference, there was no shortage of areas for the team to upgrade, with the forward spot being one of the more pressing needs.
Adding Pavel Dorofeyev should help the offense improve immensely for New York, and his ability to put the puck in the net will be key. However, while the new additions will be tasked with making the team better, some of the existing talent also must step up.
Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report recently released the updated trade board with September here, and Rangers defenseman dropped down a bit to just an honorable mention from seventh last month, with things being mostly quiet.
Schneider Likely on Opening Night Roster
Even though it felt like coming into the summer there was going to be some resolution with what Schneider’s future with the team would be, it ultimately felt like a strange offseason.
As a restricted free agent who filed for arbitration, the two sides were able to come to an agreement on a one-year, $5.5 million deal. Coming off a bad season, this was a surprising number to see him get, and it doesn’t come as too much of a surprise that he wasn’t signed long-term.
Now, as the Rangers get set for hockey at the end of the month, Schneider will be expected to be on the third-pair. Upgrades to the second-pair especially have allowed New York to move Schneider to the third-pair, and if he is going to have success in the NHL, this will be the best opportunity to do so.
While there will be a roster battle for who will be playing alongside him, there are a number of potential options and the depth of the blueline is pretty strong.
This certainly is going to be a make-or-break year for the former first-round pick of New York. If Schneider can put together a good campaign, it will go a long way toward determining his future with the franchise.