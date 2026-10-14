NY Rangers' Ceiling Hasn't Change With Excellent Play from Dylan Garand

The New York Rangers were back on the ice during the Frozen Frenzy in a big matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning. With a perfect record still at home coming into the game, the Rangers were intent on defending home ice.

In what felt like a big game and important test for the Rangers at home against a playoff contender, New York answered the call. There have understandably been some questions about just how good this team can be without Igor Shesterkin.

As one of the best goalies in the league, his being ruled out for the rest of the year felt like it could be a kill shot to the Rangers’ chances of being a playoff contender. However, while they did lose to the Washington Capitals when he got injured, they have bounced back and looked really good in both of their games since.

While it has been a total team effort, the play of his replacement, Dylan Garand, has been impressive.

Ceiling Looks the Same With Garand

Oct 13, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Dylan Garand (33) tends net against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a small sample size in the NHL, it was fair to be worried about what Garand was going to be able to bring to the team. However, he has been lights out this season in the net, and that backs up what he was able to do in three games last year.

So far this season, he has totaled a 3-1 record, 1.15 GAA, and .951 save percentage. The numbers have been fantastic so far, and the sample size of success is growing.

After the win against the Lightning, Garand spoke about the transition from the AHL to the NHL and about his defense helping him out to Rangers On SI.

"I think you know the difference, a big difference between the American League and the NHL, is the traffic. You know, it's a lot harder than the NHL, and I think our D have been doing an unreal job.”

The defense in front of him has certainly been good, but Garand deserves credit as well. So far this year, he has totaled 3.3 goals saved above expectation, which ranks him 12th in the league right now according to MoneyPuck.

With some great saves to help secure the win, the “Dy-lan” chants were loud at MSG, and that was certainly special for him to hear.

“I felt so much support from the fans, and it really means a lot to me. I just try to go out there and battle, not only for the guys in the room, but for the fans as well. So it’s been awesome, and I really felt that.”

If Garand and the Rangers keep playing as they have, those chants and the support will certainly continue. Overall, the Rangers have to be thrilled with how he has performed so far, and if he keeps it up, there is no reason why this team can’t make the playoffs.