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NY Rangers Coach Believes New Defensemen Will Help in Key Offensive Area

The New York Rangers offense is going to benefit from some additions at the blueline.

Kenneth Teape

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after an 8-1 win against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after an 8-1 win against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan didn’t have the kind of success he was hoping for in his first season at the helm.

The team regressed even further from a disappointing 2024-25 season, finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference with only 77 points. A lot of things contributed to the team’s lack of success, including injuries to several key contributors.

Defenseman Adam Fox, goalie Igor Shesterkin and forwards J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck all missed time. Replacing that amount of talent is no small task, and the Rangers learned that the hard way.

However, there were also lineup issues that Sullivan was hoping the team would address in the offseason. He made it clear he thought another puck-moving defenseman was needed, and Chris Drury came through in that regard.

Mike Sullivan gets wish for puck-moving defenseman

Utah Mammoth defenseman Sean Durzi (50) shoots the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Apr 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Mammoth defenseman Sean Durzi (50) shoots the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in game three of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We talked about trying to improve our team speed, and it starts with our ability to move the puck," Sullivan said, via Dan Rosen of NHL.com, "and I think those guys on the blue line are going to help us in that regard."

The player who is going to help the most in that facet of the game is Sean Durzi. He was acquired from the Utah Mammoth as part of the return package, along with prospect Cole Beaudoin and a 2027 third-round pick, in exchange for Trocheck.

Durzi provides New York with a second player capable of quarterbacking the power play unit. Fox will remain on the first team, but if he were to miss time again, the Rangers at least have someone more capable of stepping into the role than the players who were on the roster last season.

His puck-moving ability is his calling card, and he will be on the second defensive pairing along with another new acquisition, Marcus Pettersson. He was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2030 first-round pick and will be reuniting with Sullivan, who was his head coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Rangers have turned defense into strength in one offseason

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Marcus Pettersson (29) against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Dec 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Marcus Pettersson (29) against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pettersson had some of the best seasons of his career with the Penguins and will be looking to get back on track with the Rangers under his former head coach. A steady defensive presence, he is going to be a staple in the team’s penalty-kill unit.

Durzi and Pettersson have skill sets that should complement each other well, providing a massive upgrade behind Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov, who are locked in as the No. 1 defensive pairing entering the season.

What was a weakness for New York last season could very well turn into a strength not only for 2026-27 but beyond as well. This core is locked in beyond the upcoming campaign, and more help is on the way in the form of Alberts Smits, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

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Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

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