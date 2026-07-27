Predicting Stats for NY Rangers' Adam Fox Next Season
Coming off a bad season, the New York Rangers have been very active this summer. With the roster likely mostly set, the team will be hoping to be much improved.
Following their tough campaign last year, the Rangers were a very aggressive team trying to improve. New York had plenty of needs to address, and they have seemingly done a good job of improving.
While there was some discussion about the direction of the team going forward, the moves made by the Rangers indicated a clear plan to be better next season. However, due to the team landing some talented players in the NHL Draft as well as younger players in trades, the future appears bright.
Now, as the team gets ready for next year, one of their top players is still going to be defenseman Adam Fox. When healthy, he can be one of the best players at his position in the league, and the Rangers will be hoping for big things for him. Here’s what his stat line could look like for next season.
Predicting Adam Fox’s Stats
Prediction: 71 points, 13 goals, 58 assists
One of the major reasons for the Rangers’ struggles last year was that they were missing arguably their best skater for a large portion of the season. New York was a bit of a mess on both ends of the ice without Fox, proving his value to the team.
In 55 games last year, he totaled 53 points with nine goals and 44 assists. Fox played really well down the stretch for New York, and this team likely wouldn’t have been in last place in the Eastern Conference if he didn’t miss so much time.
If the Rangers are going to be a playoff team and pull off a big turnaround, one of the most important things will be for Fox to play a full season. The talented defenseman has the potential to be a point-per-game player, and New York will need him to do that.
Furthermore, while his defensive abilities are important, he is also the quarterback of the power play. This is a group that could be really special once again this coming season.
Overall, a healthy Fox should still be able to perform at a very high level, and a 71-point season would be a strong one. He and Igor Shesterkin are two of the main reasons why the team didn’t break it down and completely rebuild. Now, the team will be expecting him to help lead them.