NY Rangers Could Have Best Defensive Depth in Years
The New York Rangers are getting set for the start of the season soon, and the team is hoping to be much better.
It was a tough campaign last year for the Rangers, and it prompted a lot of changes for New York this summer. With the goal being to retool and not rebuild, the Rangers are a team that will be trying to win this coming season.
The moves they made this offseason have certainly improved the team, and it was a good job by Chris Drury. There were a few notable areas that the team needed to improve, and with moves made on the trade market and in free agency, they accomplished that goal.
One of the main areas that the team was hoping to improve was on defense. This was a unit that struggled at times last season, especially when Adam Fox was out with injury.
While a healthy Fox will be key for the team, they do have a much better group to help him, and the depth of the unit looks strong.
Defensive Depth is Impressive
While the blueline for the Rangers felt like a weak spot at times last season, it should be a strength this year. The first-pair of Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov was pretty good, but Fox did miss a lot of time. This duo should be together once again, but who is behind them now will really help.
On the second pair, Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson were both acquired in trades, and these two will make that pairing much better than the team had last year.
Furthermore, with the additions of those two, it will move Braden Schneider to the third pair. The young blueliner struggled last year, and while there was a lot of speculation that the team might trade him, they appear to be going with him on the team for Opening Night.
One of the big question marks for the team is who is going to play alongside Schneider. There will be a couple of different options, one of which is fifth overall Alberts Smits.
Whether or not the team will be having him in the NHL right away or in the AHL to start the year is something that will be determined in training camp and the preseason.
If they don’t use Smits right away, they will have some other good options like Matthew Robertson and Urho Vaakanainen on the left side. With Vincent Iorio also, the depth of this unit is impressive.
Overall, the Rangers have to be pleased with how this unit looks. With both depth and talent, the blueline figures to be a strength.