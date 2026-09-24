NY Rangers, Devils Going Young With Preseason Game Lineups

The New York Rangers are set to take the ice for their third preseason game of the year, hosting the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden.

This will be the second time the teams face off in an exhibition game this week, with the Rangers losing their preseason opener to the Devils 3-2 on Monday night. In that matchup, New Jersey had a lot of its NHL regulars on the ice against a New York lineup made up almost entirely of AHL and rookie camp players.

This time around, the playing field, at least on paper, will be more even. Both clubs are going with younger lineups ahead of their respective preseason finales, with both teams playing the New York Islanders on Friday and Saturday.

The Rangers are going to be starting Joonas Korpisalo in goal and intend to have him play the entire game. Dylan Garand is listed as the other goalie who will be active tonight.

Rangers deploying plenty of youth against Devils

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Noah Laba (42) skates against the Washington Capitals during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As shared by Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic on X, there will be a few New York players who will be in the lineup on opening night, taking the ice against the Devils tonight. The first line features Will Cuylle at left wing, Noah Laba at center and Gabe Perreault at right wing; all three of them are key parts of the team’s NHL lineup.

On the second line, playing right wing, is Jaroslav Chmelar, who is pushing for a spot in the opening night lineup as the No. 4 right wing. He is joined by center Cole Beaudoin and left winger Liam Greentree.

Making up the third line is fast-rising left wing prospect Nathan Aspinall, with Glenn Gawdin at center and Anton Blidh on the right wing. Rounding out the starting lineup on the fourth line is Tye Kartye on the left wing, Joe Veleno down the middle and Matt Rempe on the right wing.

Here's the #NYR look for tonight's preseason game:



Cuylle - Laba - Perreault

Greentree - Beaudoin - Chmelař

Aspinall - Gawdin - Blidh

Kartye - Veleno - Rempe



Šmits - Morrow

Trudeau - Robertson

Fortescue - Del Gaizo



Garand

Korpisalo — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) September 24, 2026

That could be the fourth line on opening night for New York, so getting that group some ice time in a preseason game makes a lot of sense.

For defense, Mercogliano noted that some shifting around of the pairings was happening, so they might look different when the game starts. However, his best guess is that Alberts Smits and Scott Morrow are the first pair.

The second pairing is William Trudeau and Matthew Robertson, followed by Drew Fortescue and Marc Del Gazio. This is the first preseason action for Del Gazio, who signed with the team as a free agent this summer.