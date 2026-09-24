NY Rangers Youngster Pushing for Opening Night Spot

As the New York Rangers move along in their condensed training camp, there are still a few questions that remain unanswered.

The team has a few training camp battles that are ensuing, with a few spots available on the opening night roster. The situation remains fluid because there is a real chance the Rangers open the season with three goalies on the roster, which would mean carrying one less skater.

That puts even more pressure on some players to make a good impression on head coach Mike Sullivan to earn a spot in the lineup. One player who is seemingly making that push is Jaroslav Chmelar.

He made his NHL debut in the 2025-26 campaign, playing in six games before the calendar flipped to the new year and then being recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack to play in the final 22 games down the stretch.

Jarslav Chmelar pushing for spot on opening night roster

Apr 15, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Rangers right wing Jaroslav Chmelar (49) looks on against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After going scoreless in his first six appearances, Chmelar recorded six points over the final 22 games, scoring four goals and handing out two assists with a 0 plus/minus, averaging 10:30 minutes of ice time per game.

He brings a lot to the table that Sullivan likes for his fourth line. His skating ability is strong; he has shown strength with the puck on his stick, and he provides some physicality for the team on the ice.

Over those final 22 games, he recorded 40 hits and 13 blocked shots, showing a willingness to put his body on the line to help the team achieve success.

Chmelar is battling it out with Taylor Raddysh and Matt Rempe for the No. 4 right winger job, and could very well have the inside track to that spot. An injury to Adam Sykora, who was a long shot but still in consideration for a roster spot, took one contender out of the mix.

Competition is fierce for last right wing spot

Jan 23, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; New York Rangers right wing Taylor Raddysh (14) looks to pass the puck during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first preseason game of the season, Chmelar played 11 minutes and got on the stat sheet with three hits and one shot on goal, finishing with a plus/minus of +1.

Right now, Tye Kartye and Joe Veleno look locked into roles on the fourth line as the left winger and center. Toward the end of the 2025-26 season, he was suiting up while Raddysh was a healthy scratch and Rempe was recovering from the thumb injury that ended his campaign prematurely.

The late addition of Eeli Tolvanen shook up the lineup, pushing one of the right wingers out of the lineup. That complicated things for Chmelar, but he certainly looks to be firmly in the mix for a coveted opening night roster spot.