NY Rangers' Dylan Garand Faces First Major Test Against Lightning

The New York Rangers are getting set to host the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second time already at home. With a 5-2 record through seven games, the Rangers will be looking to remain perfect on home ice.

Even though this was a team that struggled at home last year, especially early on in the season, that has not been the case so far during the 2026-27 campaign. New York has won every game that they have played at MSG, some of which in fairly convincing fashion.

The moves made by the team this summer have seemingly worked out, and with some development from a couple of their younger players, the team looks much-improved.

However, the team did suffer a major blow last week with the announcement that Igor Shesterkin would be done for the season. As one of the best goalies in the league and the best player on the Rangers, this is a major blow to their season.

Furthermore, with Joonas Korpisalo also on the injured reserve, it is down to Dylan Garand in the net for the Rangers. The young goalie hasn’t played a ton in the NHL, but when he has, the results have been good. On Tuesday, he is set for a major test against the Lightning.

Garand Faces Major Test

Oct 11, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Dylan Garand (33) makes a save on a shot on goal attempt in the first period against the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a 4-1 record entering Tuesday, Tampa Bay has been playing some good hockey once again. That lone loss was suffered in MSG in the home opener for the Rangers, and the Lightning will surely be out for revenge.

For Garand especially, this will be an early test in his tenure as a starter for New York. While he has already picked up a win against the Canucks since Igor was injured, Tampa Bay is a different animal.

Major test for #NYR and Dylan Garand tonight against TBL.



Only loss for the Lightning so far this year has been to the Rangers.



Garand now has six games under his belt in the NHL with five starts dating back to last season. The 24 -year-old has answered every challenge so… — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) October 13, 2026

However, even though he might not be experienced, he has answered every challenge put in front of him so far. In five starts, he has a 4-1 record overall. In six games played, his numbers are really strong, allowing just 1.43 goals per game and also having a save percentage of .947%.

These are some exceptional numbers, and if he plays like this going forward, the Rangers are going to win plenty of games. While some regression will be expected, Garand has proven that he is a very capable goalie in the NHL so far.

Tuesday night will be a big test and could help provide an indication of what this team can look like against a playoff contender without Shesterkin.