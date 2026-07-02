NY Rangers Fans Sound Off on Social Media Over Acquiring Joonas Korpisalo
The New York Rangers opened the free agency craze via a trade with the Boston Bruins — the Rangers acquired goaltender Joonas Korpisalo in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round draft pick and forward prospect Kalle Väisänen.
Korpisalo — who went 14-9-6 with a 3.15 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage for the Bruins in 28 starts in 2025-26 — will now serve as the backup netminder behind 2021-22 Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin. This moves comes after goalie and now-former Blueshirt Jonathan Quick retired. Korpisalo being the new backup for the Rangers following the trade makes sense, as he served in that role with the Bruins over the last two seasons.
Dylan Garand could also be in contention for the No. 2 goalie role; Garand signed a two-year contract with an $875,000 AAV on June 21, with a two-way deal in Year 1 and a one-way deal in Year 2. He saw his NHL debut last year and posted a .948 save percentage across three appearances.
Per The Athletic, Korpisalo (at 32) has two years remaining on a contract that carries a $3 million cap hit and a 10-team no-trade list. However, Ottawa is retaining $1 million of Korpisalo’s $4 million average annual value from a previous trade.
Rangers Fans Advocate for Dylan Garand to Serve as Backup
Following this latest development, PuckPedia now projects the Rangers currently have $12.675 million in cap space.
Quick played 25 games last season and announced his retirement in April after being a three-time Stanley Cup Champion and a 2012 Conn Smythe Trophy winner.
But, how are fans reacting to the news of Korpisalo? Well, most seem to be advocating for Garand.
"I don't get this at all. Garand seemed perfectly capable," said one fan on X.
"Lol guess the org really does not believe in Garand," another said.
Another fan was more upfront, calling the move, "ridiculous."
"Ridiculous. 4 mill cap hit for a backup goalie. We are now spending 17 mill on our goalies. Bruins should have attached pick for us to take that contract. Awful use of cap space. We have Garand who now will have to pass through waivers if he doesn’t make team. Just awful," one also said.
"Y'all hate Garand that much? LMFAO," Evan posted to 66 likes.
Though, others simply have had trouble getting behind the finances regarding the move.
"Makes 0 sense to me, even if you don’t believe in Garand, why are they sighting after a 4M backup with bad stats," another asked on X.
"What’s that like 16 million in cap dedicated to goalies," someone else asked.
In addition — over 10 fans also responded to Rangers' beat reporter Mollie Walker announcing the trade with "Why?"
Other reports note that competition between Korpisalo and 24-year-old Dylan Garand for the backup role behind Shesterkin will begin shortly for the Rangers organization.