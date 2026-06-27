NY Rangers Fans Give Mixed Reactions Over First Round Pick Alberts Smits
With the No. 5 overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, the New York Rangers drafted Alberts Smits from Latvia — making history.
Smits became the highest drafted player from Latvia in league history, which followed after the defenseman was also awarded the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence — which is presented annually to the NHL Draft prospect who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness and athleticism. At 18, he will boost a rather depleted Blueshirts' prospect pool and confirms former reports that General Manager Chris Drury and co. would be targeting a blueliner in the first round.
After being called at No. 5, Smits currently stands at 6'3", weighing 205 pounds. He was originally the No. 2 ranked international skater and tallied 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 38 games in Finland’s top professional league after starting the season in the top junior league (10 points in five games)
Smits is an Olympian; he represented Latvia at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in which he posted two assists in four games.
Media, Fans React to Rangers Selected Alberts Smits at No. 5
The defenseman is also known for his hockey IQ, especially with his ability to read plays and tendency to position himself effectively in both zones.
Various Rangers fans reacted positively to the selection, similar to how Smits is also known for remaining calm under pressure on the ice.
"Model says it's a solid pick. On top of that, I'll add that Smits went super beast mode in the Olympics against some of the best players in the world and the model doesn't even take that into account," Patrick Bacon, co-founder of HockeyStats.com, said.
"Alberts Smits. Madison Square Garden. Feels right," one NHL fan posted to X.
"Latvian players all have rat like tendencies. Alberts Smits can play and he has a mean streak. Like this for the [Rangers]," A Rangers fan said of Smits following the pick.
However, others had pause at Smits selection, as top defenseman prospect Chase Reid was still available at the time Smits heard his name called.
"Oh my god [the Rangers] passed on Chase Reid and went with Alberts Smits," NHL insider Jonny Lazarus said. "I knew he was their guy but I really thought they’d pivot with Chase Reid available."
"I’m the biggest Drury shill on this app and I can’t lie I hate the Smits pick with Reid and [Carson] Carels on the board but I will root for him nonetheless let’s go Alberts," another Rangers fan said on social media.
"Smits at 5 is a bold swing by the Rangers. They clearly had him rated higher than consensus," someone else said.
While Smits was playing in the Finland Liiga, he scored six goals and seven assists across 38 games. He plays an aggressive style and is capable of contributing in all situations. Senior NHL.com writer Dan Rosen also noted that Smits had visited New York City prior to this year's draft and had felt right at home.
And now, Madison Square Garden will certainly be his home. As one fan pointed out, if he continues to score goals he will definitely be welcomed with open arms.
"Congrats to Alberts! If he scores as many goals as New Yorkers order coffee, the Rangers are in for a wild ride," one last fan posted.