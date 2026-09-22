NY Rangers Featuring Some Young Talent in Lineup for Second Preseason Game
The New York Rangers have their first preseason game in the books, and they will be back in action on Tuesday at home against the New York Islanders.
On Monday, the Rangers fell to most of the regulars for the New Jersey Devils by a score of 3-2. New York played hard in this game, with some encouraging things from some of their young talent.
Goalie Dylan Garand played well in this one, despite most of the action being on his end of the ice and also facing 30 shots. The Rangers will have to make one of the toughest decisions soon regarding what the plan for Garand will be going forward. After the strong performance, carrying three goalies certainly seems like a possibility.
On Tuesday, the Rangers, as expected, are going to have most of their regulars on the ice for their second game. However, as a little bit of a surprise, there are some youngsters mixed in there as well.
Young Talent on Display in Second Preseason Game
With the Rangers getting set to take on the Islanders, they will be featuring some of their young talent mixed in with their regulars. As expected, the Rangers will be going with a good chunk of players who are expected to play key roles.
The top six will be out there together, and all eyes will be on how Pavel Dorofeyev plays alongside J.T. Miller. This combination is going to be key for the team, and Tuesday will be their first time in game action together.
However, after getting an assist in the loss to the Devils on Monday, Liam Greentree will be in the lineup once again. The talented forward is a key prospect for the Rangers, and getting him another game against some NHL regulars will be good for his development.
Furthermore, he will be joined by another key forward prospect in Cole Beaudoin. The young center was one of the key pieces in the Vincent Trocheck deal, and he will be skating for the first time in the preseason.
Also, as expected, Alberts Smits will be in the lineup, making his preseason debut. He will be playing on the left side of Braden Schneider on the third pair, and what he will be able to do will be exciting to watch.
Overall, seeing arguably their three-best prospects being mixed into the lineup on Tuesday is nice to see. Beaudoin, Greentree, and Smits are all key pieces of the future, and while Smits’ impact might be coming this year, the other two might not be far behind.