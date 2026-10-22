NY Rangers Former Forward Ron Duguay Passes Away at 69

The New York Rangers family has suffered a major loss with the passing of former forward Ron Duguay.

The news was shared in a post on X by Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate, who was also the girlfriend of Duguay.

“It’s with a shattered heart, but also deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now. He fought so hard. Love never ends @RonDuguay10,” she wrote.

Also on the post, it was written that “Ron Duguay passed away peacefully on October 22, 2026, after a hard fought battle with cancer. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.”

Ron Duguay passes away at 69 years old

It’s with a shattered heart, but also deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now. He fought so hard. Love never ends❤️@RonDuguay10 pic.twitter.com/NJ5jWk6EEs — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) October 22, 2026

As shared by Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic, the former Rangers forward was reportedly diagnosed with colon cancer late in 2024. A tribute post was also shared by the franchise on X to honor their former player.

“The New York Rangers organization mourns the loss of Ron Duguay, one of the most popular players in franchise history. Ron's signature skating style - with his hair flowing as he moved down the ice - captivated The Garden Faithful, and his skill, tenacity, and charisma earned him the admiration of all New Yorkers. We join the hockey community in sending our condolences to Ron's friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

A first-round pick of New York in the 1977 NHL Draft, No. 13 overall, Duguay was most recognizable because of his long, flowing hair and outgoing personality. He was viewed by many as a heartthrob at the time, dating and spending time with plenty of celebrities, while being a regular at the famous Studio 54 nightclub.

The New York Rangers organization mourns the loss of Ron Duguay, one of the most popular players in franchise history. Ron's signature skating style - with his hair flowing as he moved down the ice - captivated The Garden Faithful, and his skill, tenacity, and charisma earned him… pic.twitter.com/q1FzskSdN5 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 22, 2026

While he certainly made a name for himself off the ice, on it, he was productive for the team. He played the first six seasons of his career with the Rangers, going right to the NHL as a 20-year-old upon being drafted.

Duguay performed well as a rookie, recording 40 total points with 20 goals and 20 assists. He was an All-Star during the 1981-82 season in which he scored a career-high 40 goals to go along with 36 assists. The 76 total points were third most in a single season for him.

His time with New York would come to an end after the 1982-83 season when he was traded to the Detroit Red Wings. It was a move he was disappointed by, and he believes that the head coach at the time, Herb Brooks, was a part of it.

Today, the NHL Alumni family mourns the loss of Ron Duguay, a cherished member of our hockey family whose legacy reaches far beyond the game he loved so dearly.



Ron lived life with an extraordinary passion, an infectious smile, and a heart that was truly larger than life.



Above… pic.twitter.com/1hJQLzhgmh — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) October 22, 2026

“He got his way,” Duguay told the New York Times then, referring to Brooks. “I wasn’t shocked, because there’s been so much talk about it, but I was very disappointed. … I love New York and I hate to leave there.”

Duguay would eventually make his way back to the franchise that drafted him. On Jan. 21, 1987, he was traded by the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Rangers in exchange for Chris Kontos. Just over a year later, he was on the move again, with New York trading him to the Los Angeles Kings for Mark Hardy.

All in all, Duguay played in 499 games with the Rangers, scoring 164 goals and handing out 176 assists. He is 25th on the franchise’s all-time list for goals and 34th in points. He also spent time with the Detroit Red Wings in his NHL career along with the Penguins and Kings.