Mika Zibanejad Moving up Several NY Rangers All-Time Lists

The New York Rangers were putting a lot of pressure on center Mika Zibanejad coming into the season.

After a bounce-back campaign in 2025-26, when he had 78 points in 81 games after an underwhelming 62 points in 82 games the year prior, he was once again going to be counted on to be the No. 1 center on the squad.

It is a tall task for the veteran, who is 33 years old, but so far, he has responded just as the team had hoped he would. Zibanejad has been excellent through the first eight games as one of the catalysts for the Rangers getting off to such a strong start at 6-2-0.

He is currently in a tie with defenseman Adam Fox for the second most points on the team with eight; only Alexis Lafreniere, who has 10, has more. Zibanejad has scored two goals to go along with six assists, while producing a plus/minus of +3.

Mika Zibanejad remains incredibly productive for Rangers

Apr 15, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) shoots the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given how well he has performed thus far, it comes as no surprise that he is starting to make a climb up some of the franchise’s all-time lists. As shared by NHL.com, Zibanejad is only three points away from tying for Walt Tkaczuk for sixth all-time with 678.

In New York’s most recent game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Zibanejad scored a short-handed goal, the 16th of his career and 14th with the Rangers. That tied Don Maloney for the fourth-most short-handed goals in franchise history. It also put him in a tie for the sixth-most amongst all Swedish players.

Two games ago, on Oct. 11 against the Vancouver Canucks, Zibanejad recorded the 278th power-play point of his career, and the 250th with New York. That made him only the third player in franchise history to reach the 250-point plateau on power plays, joining Brian Leetch, who had 514 and Rod Gilbert, who had 323.

Empty net goal for New York!



Scored by Mika Zibanejad with 02:44 left in the 3rd.



NYR: 4 | TBL: 1#TBLvsNYR #NYR #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/GDR9OdmvYv — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) October 14, 2026

That game against the Canucks was also the 174th multi-point game in his career and the 78th time that he had multiple assists. He now sits sixth in multi-point games, surpassing Artemi Panarin, and seventh in multi-assist games, moving past Tkaczuk.

Zibanejad looks to have plenty left in the tank, so he can continue racking up points on the ice. But it feels as if he is flying under the radar when it comes to the most productive Rangers of all time.

He will leave a lasting mark on this franchise and will be near the top of several statistical categories all-time when it is all said and done. Alas, for now, his focus is on helping the team win as much and get back into the playoffs.