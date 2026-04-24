NY Rangers Forward Wisely Seen as a Player Who Could Be Traded
With the offseason already underway for the New York Rangers after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs again, the team will be focused on improving to snap that two-year playoff drought.
Right from the start, it was clear that the 2025-26 campaign was going to be a struggle for the Rangers. The team got off to a terrible start at home, and that carried on for most of the year.
New York did show some signs of life down the stretch, but it was nearly the worst season at home in the history of the franchise. Now, they will be entering what feels like a pivotal offseason.
Chris Drury will need to make some changes to help sustain the team's long-term success while also making them competitive. This is a tough balance to try to find, but changes will undoubtedly happen this offseason.
Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the future of Vincent Trocheck with the Rangers and named him the most likely player to be dealt this winter.
Trocheck Getting Traded Wouldn’t Be a Surprise
As the Rangers were trying to move some veterans at the trade deadline this season, Trocheck was a name frequently mentioned. While New York was ultimately able to trade Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings, they were unable to get a deal done for Trocheck.
With a 12-team no-trade clause, that does make things a bit trickier when trying to move him. Furthermore, making a big deal during the season can have limited options to begin with, and moving him during the winter.
After the Stanley Cup Playoffs conclude, Trocheck is going to be a name frequently mentioned once again. The Rangers seemingly have a desire to move him for a younger NHL-ready talent, and they should have more options this summer to move him.
With three years remaining on his deal at $5.625 million, Trocheck would be a good addition for some contenders looking to improve up the middle with a solid veteran. Even though the Rangers might be looking to move him, he did have 53 points in 67 games.
Overall, as New York goes through their retooling, it will be interesting to see the future of Trocheck with the organization. It certainly seems like they will be continuing to explore moving him, while still trying to compete.