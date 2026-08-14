NY Rangers Free Agent Signing Provides Solid Projected Value
As the New York Rangers start to plan for the upcoming season, it is a good chance to reflect on how the team looks and the moves that they made this summer.
After a very disappointing campaign, the Rangers were aggressive in their pursuit of trying to improve this roster. Chris Drury came into the summer with draft capital and cap space, providing him with the opportunity to improve.
New York was able to do just that with a plethora of moves and a group that will look a lot different. The goal for the team is also to get a little bit younger and develop some of their emerging players.
However, with a desire to compete and win, it was important for the Rangers to make external upgrades. One of the best signings that the team made was adding Oliver Bjorkstrand in free agency. This class wasn’t the best, but the addition of Bjorkstrand appears to be a good one.
Bjorkstrand Contract Provides Solid Value
While the Rangers didn’t do a ton in free agency, one of the appealing moves they did make was landing the veteran forward. New York had a need to improve at forward, and Bjorkstrand should help with that.
The 31-year-old is coming off a bit of a down year with the Tampa Bay Lightning, but there is reason to believe that he can bounce back. Last season, he totaled 32 points with 12 goals and 20 assists. He had a bit of bad luck at times trying to put the puck in the net, but has been a fairly reliable 20-goal scorer in the past.
Prior to last year, he had totaled at least 20 goals in four straight seasons. While he might not be a star for the Rangers, a 20-goal scorer at $4.5 million for one season would be a great contract for New York, especially in this new salary cap landscape.
While the lineups are yet to be set for the Rangers, with all of the new faces coming in, Bjorkstrand will likely be a middle-six player for New York next year. If he ends up on the second line with J.T. Miller and either Gabe Perreault or Pavel Dorofeyev, he will be set up for success.
Overall, this was one of the better moves made by the Rangers this summer, and at a very reasonable number, there is a lot to like about the contract.