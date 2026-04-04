NY Rangers' Goalie Turns Back the Clock in Vintage Performance
Coming off a tough 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, the New York Rangers were back in action for a Saturday matinee against the Detroit Red Wings. With this game meaning a ton to Detroit for their playoff chances, it was the Rangers who were able to play spoiler.
The Saturday matinee between two Original Six teams certainly had a lot of meaning for one side. The Red Wings are a team just on the outside and looking in on the playoff hunt in the challenging Eastern Conference. With every point being critical at this stage, Detroit likely thought they would be able to help their cause on Sunday against a Rangers team out of the mix.
However, despite not being in the playoff hunt, New York has played hard of late. With a 4-1 victory against Detroit, the Rangers have now won four of their last five games after a tough stretch in the middle of March.
Overall, it was a great team effort on Saturday afternoon with some strong performances from the team. However, it was one player in particular who really helped them secure the win.
Jonathan Quick Returns and Delivers
It has not been the best campaign for the 40-year-old backup goalie for the Rangers. Despite a ton of success and accolades over the course of his career, Father Time appears to be knocking on the door for the veteran.
However, in his first game since March 18th, because of injury, Quick was able to put together a vintage performance. With there being some uncertainty about what the future will hold for him with New York and in the NHL overall, if this was the end, it was a great way to go out.
In the win, Quick was able to save 31 of the 32 shots that he faced. The veteran looked in line for a shutout, but a late goal from Detroit with less than a minute to go ended that quest. While the future is uncertain, this was a fantastic performance by the veteran and a nice win for New York. Considering how much this game meant to the Red Wings, the Rangers winning it proves that they can compete going forward.
It will be a quick turnaround for the team with a game against the Washington Capitals coming up on Easter Sunday. Fortunately, that one will be at home as well, so New York won’t have to deal with any travel.