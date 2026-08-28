NY Rangers Have Luxury of Sitting Out Connor Hellebuyck Trade Talks
The New York Rangers had a brutal 2025-26 season, finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference with only 77 points.
It was the second straight year they missed the playoffs after a historic 2023-24 season when they set franchise records with 55 wins and 114 points. They advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals that year, losing to the Florida Panthers.
One of the few players who remain on the team is Igor Shesterkin. He remains one of the most elite goaltenders in the NHL and is going to be a major reason why the Rangers are able to climb back into the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.
His presence is also why New York is fortunate to not have to be part of the Connor Hellebuyck sweepstakes. The Winnipeg Jets star has made his trade request public with an official statement, which is going to dominate headlines.
Rangers can sit out Connor Hellebuyck trade sweepstakes
With training camp just around the corner, the Jets will assuredly like to get this figured out as soon as possible. Hellebuyck believes moving on from the franchise is in the best interest of himself and his family, and now it is up to the team to figure out a deal.
A goalie as talented as him could turn a team into an immediate contender. While the 2025-26 NHL season wasn’t great for Hellebuyck, he showed just how much of a difference-maker he could be during the Winter Olympics, helping Team USA win the Gold Medal.
Making a trade for the future Hockey Hall of Famer will certainly be easier said than done. He is as accomplished as any active goaltender, winning the Vezina Trophy three times and the Hart Trophy once.
A franchise icon, Winnipeg will assuredly want as much value in return for their star goalie as possible. But teams who are negotiating for him will be on the opposite end of the spectrum, pointing to his underwhelming season, a knee surgery and age as reasons not to pay as much.
The 2025-26 campaign was the first time in Hellebuyck’s career he didn’t record a shutout. He had a .895 save percentage, which was the first time he didn’t record at least a .907 and the second time it wasn’t at least .910 in his career.
Regardless of that, he will have a significant market. There are several teams around the league who feel they are a goalie upgrade away from being a true contender, and Hellebuyck would certainly help.
The negotiations and trade rumors will be fascinating to follow, but the Rangers have to feel good about not having to be involved. Shesterkin, who is still viewed as one of the best in the sport, is going to anchor this team for years to come.
He turns 31 years old on Dec. 30 and is locked into a contract that is going to look more and more valuable as the salary cap rises.