NY Rangers Have Strong Chance of Achieving Recent Playoff Prediction

The New York Rangers are getting set for the start of the season, and they have less than a week to go before the puck drops.

With a short preparation period in training camp and the preseason, there isn’t a ton of time for the Rangers to get ready. So far in the preseason, they are 0-2, and with most of their regulars on the ice against the New York Islanders, they blew a three-goal lead and lost 4-3.

While the preseason doesn’t count, the loss to the Islanders did highlight a couple of different areas that the team might look to improve upon. However, while the preseason hasn’t resulted in a win yet, they did have a great offseason on paper and look to be much-improved.

The Rangers had a lot of different areas to address, and they have been able to do just that this summer. Now, the team will be seeking to go from last place in the Eastern Conference into the playoff conversation. Even though that is hard to do, there is reason to believe that they can pull it off.

Sara Civian of Bleacher Report recently made a bold prediction for each team in the league. For the Rangers, it was that they would be back in the playoff conversation.

Rangers Wisely Predicted to be Back in Playoff Conversation

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) is greeted by forward JT Miller (10) after scoring in the second period against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York being predicted to be in the playoff conversation might be a bold prediction because of how they finished last year, but there is reason to believe that it might be realistic.

Up front, the Rangers added a very good goal scorer in Pavel Dorofeyev in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights. Adding a scorer like that was a need for the team, and he will certainly improve their offense.

Also, on the blueline, the team added multiple new players who are going to help. Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson will be a completely revamped second line. In the NHL Draft, the team also added Alberts Smits with the fifth overall pick.

The talented defenseman could make the roster for Opening Night and appears to be ready for the league. Improving the defense and being able to move the puck out of the zone with more ease was a goal. That seems like one that was accomplished.

Overall, since there was a ton to like about what the team was able to accomplish this summer, there is certainly a scenario in which they are back in the playoff conversation.