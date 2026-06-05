NY Rangers Hire Away Bruins Assistant To Become Hartford Coach
The New York Rangers have made several moves with the coaching and personnel staffs within the organization this offseason.
There is a new director of player personnel, with Tanner Glass taking over for Jed Ortmeyer. Some fans were disappointed that the Rangers didn’t go outside of the organization for a replacement, given how much the team has struggled to develop young talent in recent years.
However, to fill their vacancy on the Hartford Wolf Pack coaching staff, New York did go outside of the franchise. Team president and general manager, Chris Drury, announced that taking over as head coach will be Jay Leach, formerly an assistant coach with the Boston Bruins.
Leach is the ninth head coach of the Wolf Pack and will be taking over for Grant Potulny. He, along with assistant coaches Jamie Tardif and Paul Mara, was fired after a brutal 2025-26 season in which Hartford went 26-38-5.
Rangers hire Jay Leach to be head coach of Wolf Pack
Potulny was head coach of the Northern Michigan team in the collegiate ranks before he was hired to lead the Wolf Pack ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. The Rangers are certainly hoping that Leach can bring more success to their AHL affiliate, as he brings much more professional experience along with him.
He has been on NHL benches for the last five seasons. The last two have been spent with the Bruins, and before that, he was with the Seattle Kraken from 2021 to 2024.
Leach has head coaching experience in the AHL, so taking over with Hartford shouldn’t be too big an adjustment for him. Before reaching the NHL, he was the head coach of the Providence Bruins from 2017 to 2021.
Providence experienced a ton of success under him. They had a 133-76-26 record and won the Atlantic Division in back-to-back years, in 2020 and 2021. Before he took over as head coach, he was an assistant with the team during the 2016-17 season, and they reached the AHL’s Eastern Conference Finals.
Leach spent one season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins before joining the Bruins organization in 2017. He was an assistant coach at first, then an interim head coach, and was eventually named associate head coach of the team.
Before beginning his coaching career, Leach was selected in the fifth round, No. 115 overall, by the Phoenix Coyotes in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft. He appeared in 70 games, playing with the Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens and San Jose Sharks.
12 seasons of professional hockey were played by Leach before embarking on his coaching career.