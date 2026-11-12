NY Rangers Hoping Latest Change Can Get 4th Line on Track

The New York Rangers have been dealing with injuries to several key players this season, including center Joe Veleno.

Signed in free agency to be the fourth-line center, a sizable plan was in place for him. His speed was an asset to the team, and he was a reliable player who could perform defensively and handle the penalty kill.

His loss has been a significant one. While Veleno didn’t offer much offensive upside, he had a specific role on the team that he played well. He played 44:16 of total ice time in the first three games of the season, averaging 14:45 per game, and playing at least 19 shifts in all three contests.

Since his injury, the team has cycled through options as the fourth-line center, but nothing has stuck. Cole Beaudoin, Justin Dowling and Luke Glendening have all played minimal roles in an attempt to replace Veleno.

Rangers turning to Glenn Gawdin as fourth-line center

Sep 24, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jesper Boqvist (70) and New York Rangers forward Glenn Gawdin (15) battle for control of the puck in the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, it is Glenn Gawdin getting a chance to stabilize things on the fourth line, as head coach Mike Sullivan has been leaning heavily on his top three lines. In his season debut against the Calgary Flames, Gawdin played only 6:27, a number that has to increase for Sullivan’s game plan to work optimally.

“Our team is at its best when we have the ability to use four lines more than we have most recently,” Sullivan said, via Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required). “It allows us to play with a higher level of energy. That’s a big part of how we’re trying to play.”

The 29-year-old who last made an NHL appearance on March 6, 2024, is going to receive a chance to do just what the head coach is looking for. It will be interesting to see how his role increases and if he can take advantage; there is an opportunity Sullivan is waiting for someone to seize, and he is the next man up.

Gawdin has limited NHL experience, but has produced at a solid clip in the AHL the last few seasons, recording at least 50 points in three out of the last four campaigns.

Rangers ending Will Cuylle center experiment

Oct 11, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Will Cuylle (50) reacts after scoring a goal in the third period against the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another player who received a chance to play down the middle was Will Cuylle. A winger for his entire career, he was shifted to center for a period, but that is an experiment that is over for now.

“It’s more about how do we get the best version of Will Cuylle?” Sullivan said, and he believes the answer to that is left wing.

Cuylle was back at that spot the last two games, with Noah Laba resuming his role as the No. 3 center. However, in a pinch, it is good to know they can turn to Cuylle to handle some minutes down the middle.