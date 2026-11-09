Will Cuylle Center Experiment Already Ending for NY Rangers
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Since Joe Veleno went down with an injury on Oct. 4 in the New York Rangers’ fourth game of the 2026-27 season, the team has been searching for answers down the middle.
Center was already a major question mark; losing the player who was handpicked in free agency to be the fourth-line center so early in the season hammered home just how dire the situation is at the position for the franchise.
Without Veleno in the mix, the team has tried several different options. Top prospect Cole Beaudoin got a chance but was injured. Veteran Justin Dowling was called upon to play a few minutes. Veteran Luke Glendening was signed in free agency to fill the void.
Recently, head coach Mike Sullivan went another route. Will Cuylle, who has played on the wing his entire NHL career, was asked to shift over to center. It was an unorthodox move, but one worth trying because there was no clear-cut answer.
Luke Glendening back in lineup for Rangers
Evidently, there wasn’t enough being shown with Cuylle at center, as that experiment looks to be coming to an end already. As shared by Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic on X, Glendening is going to be back in the lineup in the team’s game against the Edmonton Oilers.
According to Mercogliano, the veteran center came off the ice with the other New York regulars during their morning skate. Forward Matt Rempe and defenseman Marc Del Gazio are going late bag skates, which indicates they will be the healthy scratches.
It is an interesting decision to make, especially given the team’s results since Cuylle was shifted over to center. The Rangers have gone 3-0-0 since the change was made, defeating the St. Louis Blues, Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken.
Glendening hasn’t been active for any of those three games, but will be back in the lineup tonight, likely reassuming his role on the fourth line. That would presumably push Noah Laba back up to the No. 3 center.
Against a team as explosive offensively as Edmonton, it does make sense to go with a more experienced option down the middle to try and slow them down. Cuylle held his own, adjusting on the fly to a major change, and it is good to know that in a pinch, he can handle minutes down the middle.
Sullivan will have some decisions to make about the wingers who skate with Laba and Glendening. Cuylle, Eeli Tolvanen, Gabe Perreault and Jaroslav Chmelar likely line up as the bottom-six options to choose from.
Presumably, Perreault and Cuylle will remain on the third line, with Chmelar and Tolvanen on the fourth.
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.