Will Cuylle Center Experiment Already Ending for NY Rangers

Since Joe Veleno went down with an injury on Oct. 4 in the New York Rangers’ fourth game of the 2026-27 season, the team has been searching for answers down the middle.

Center was already a major question mark; losing the player who was handpicked in free agency to be the fourth-line center so early in the season hammered home just how dire the situation is at the position for the franchise.

Without Veleno in the mix, the team has tried several different options. Top prospect Cole Beaudoin got a chance but was injured. Veteran Justin Dowling was called upon to play a few minutes. Veteran Luke Glendening was signed in free agency to fill the void.

Recently, head coach Mike Sullivan went another route. Will Cuylle, who has played on the wing his entire NHL career, was asked to shift over to center. It was an unorthodox move, but one worth trying because there was no clear-cut answer.

Luke Glendening back in lineup for Rangers

Oct 24, 2026; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Jonas Johansson (31) makes a save against New York Rangers center Luke Glendening (43)in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evidently, there wasn’t enough being shown with Cuylle at center, as that experiment looks to be coming to an end already. As shared by Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic on X, Glendening is going to be back in the lineup in the team’s game against the Edmonton Oilers.

According to Mercogliano, the veteran center came off the ice with the other New York regulars during their morning skate. Forward Matt Rempe and defenseman Marc Del Gazio are going late bag skates, which indicates they will be the healthy scratches.

It is an interesting decision to make, especially given the team’s results since Cuylle was shifted over to center. The Rangers have gone 3-0-0 since the change was made, defeating the St. Louis Blues, Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken.

Glendening hasn’t been active for any of those three games, but will be back in the lineup tonight, likely reassuming his role on the fourth line. That would presumably push Noah Laba back up to the No. 3 center.

Rempe and Del Gaizo are on late doing bag skates, so they should be the healthy scratches tonight. #NYR https://t.co/HPLNlE8GDs — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) November 9, 2026

Against a team as explosive offensively as Edmonton, it does make sense to go with a more experienced option down the middle to try and slow them down. Cuylle held his own, adjusting on the fly to a major change, and it is good to know that in a pinch, he can handle minutes down the middle.

Sullivan will have some decisions to make about the wingers who skate with Laba and Glendening. Cuylle, Eeli Tolvanen, Gabe Perreault and Jaroslav Chmelar likely line up as the bottom-six options to choose from.

Presumably, Perreault and Cuylle will remain on the third line, with Chmelar and Tolvanen on the fourth.