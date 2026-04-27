NY Rangers Land Star Forward in Intriguing Hypothetical Trade Proposal
With the New York Rangers' season over for a couple of weeks now, the team has started their offseason, and there has been no shortage of speculation about what the plan might be.
Coming off one of the most disappointing campaigns of late, the Rangers are heading into the summer in need of making some major changes if they want to be a contender once again next season.
New York finished in last place in the Eastern Conference, and that was a major blow to the franchise. While most teams that would be in that situation would be in a rebuild, the Rangers believe that they still have the pieces in place that they could do some retooling.
With a lot of cap space and some good draft assets, New York is going to have the flexibility to make some moves this summer, and one of them might be to try to bring in a new star.
Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report recently proposed a trade in which the Rangers were able to land Brady Tkachuk, following the Ottawa Senators' elimination from the playoffs. In the deal, it was Alexis Lafreniere and the Rangers' later 2026 NHL first-round pick in exchange for the talented forward.
Prices Are Steep for Great Players
Anytime a star player is available, New York is one of the teams that are generally in the mix. Even though the Senators made the playoffs, there seems to be some tension with their star, and that could result in them moving on from him.
For the Rangers, Tkachuk would be a big splash and one that would likely cost a significant amount. In the hypothetical proposal, sending Lafreniere and the second of their two first-round picks this year would be a steep price. However, the talented forward could be a game-changer for them.
At just 26 years old, Tkachuk would fit well with what the Rangers are trying to do, and he can be the goal scorer that the team figures to need. The tough decision for New York is going to be whether or not to part with Lafreniere. The 24-year-old played really well after the Olympic break, and the Rangers’ offense looked a lot better when he got going.
Tkachuk seems like a move that could make sense for New York, even if the price is on the higher side. However, while bringing him in would be an improvement, more still needs to be done.