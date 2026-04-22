NY Rangers Land Talented Forward in NHL Mock Draft in Excellent Scenario
With the offseason here for the New York Rangers, the team will have their work cut out for them to try and improve for next year.
It was a highly disappointing campaign for the Rangers this year, and the franchise needs a good summer to turn things around. With Mike Sullivan coming in as the head coach, a last-place finish in the entire Eastern Conference likely wasn’t on too many people's bingo cards, and the team was an utter disappointment.
While things might have been really bad last season, the franchise has made it clear that they don’t believe they were as bad as the record indicated and will be retooling this summer instead of rebuilding. Fortunately, they do have some good things in place to be able to accomplish that and improve.
One of the reasons to be optimistic is that they will have the third-highest odds to get the first overall draft pick, and they also can’t select lower than fifth. With some good options at the top of the draft, they could be getting a young impact player.
Hannah Stuart of Bleacher Report recently released an updated NHL mock draft. With the Rangers being projected at the third pick, they selected the talented Ivar Stenberg from Sweden.
Great Scenario for Rangers
As of now, there appear to be cases to be made for three players to be the first overall pick in the NHL Draft. Currently, those three are Keaton Verhoeff, Gavin McKenna, and Ivar Stenberg. In this mock draft, it was Stenberg who landed with the Rangers, and that would be a great selection for the team.
With the ability to play both wing positions, he would provide them with some nice flexibility going forward, and that is important. Furthermore, with a need for a jolt offensively, Stenberg is very good in that area as well.
However, what really makes him an appealing choice is his ability to contribute on the defensive end of the ice as well. It’s not often that a great scorer is also a great defender. So far, Stenberg has shown an ability to do both well.
As New York hopes to turn things around quickly, Stenberg appears to be a player who could help right away. Whether or not that is the right move for a young player is always up for debate, but he will undoubtedly be in the mix to be in the NHL wherever he ends up going.