NY Rangers Linked to High-Upside Center In NHL Draft
Corey Pronman of The Athletic (subscription required) released his 2026 NHL Mock Draft, projecting all 32 first-round picks. In the mock draft, center Brooks Rogowski is projected to be selected by the New York Rangers with the 27th overall pick, which has since changed to the 26th pick now following the Montreal Canadiens beating the Buffalo Sabres.
This specific mock drafts projects New York selecting LHD Carson Carels with the No. 5 overall pick before taking Rogowski with its second first-round selection at No. 27 before the update.
Rogowski is a 17-year old center with a high ceiling and plenty of potential. His ability to move the puck at 6-foot-7 is a rare combination of size and skill.
Currently playing in the OHL, Rogowski is a power forward for the Oshawa Generals and a Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medalist. He was drafted by the Generals in the second round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft, which came after standing out at the high school level in Michigan.
Rogowski is projected to be a long-term NHL player due to his athleticism and competitive nature. Especially for his size, he skates well and has strong hands with the puck.
His skating ability for a player his size is one of the first things that stands out about Rogowski.
“When Rogowski is on the ice, one of the first things you notice is how well he skates for a player his size,” said Jordan Orth of The Hockey Writers in a prospect profile. “He is a smooth skater and can maneuver well with the puck on his stick.”
Rogowski took on a bigger role with the Generals this past season. He attempted more shots this year (137) compared to last year (98) and is also known for being effective in transition.
Plenty To Like About His Game
Another area where his size stands out is his net-front play.
“With his size, he is unsurprisingly a strong net-front presence in the offensive zone,” Orth said. “[He] has no problem parking out in front of the net to be either a screen or driving for a rebound opportunity.”
On the other hand, one area of improvement in his game is his quickness.
“At his size, he will need to work on first-step quickness to help him get going a bit better at the next level,” Orth said.
Rogowski’s offensive game remains a work in progress, though his blend of scoring ability, playmaking and physicality stands out.
“Rogowski’s overall offensive game is strong and simplistic, but still in the developmental stages,” Orth said. “He shows plenty of flashes of being a player who can mix goal-scoring and playmaking ability on top of a power-forward style of play.”
One significant area Rogowski needs to improve if he wants to be successful at the NHL level is his intensity.
While he supports his defensemen well and is a strong defender, a guy of his size should use his body more and bring more of an edge to the ice. As someone who is 6-foot-7 and 231 pounds, using his size to his advantage will be key as he continues to develop and unlock his potential, while also helping him stand out among other centers in the draft class.
At just 17 years old, Rogowski still has plenty of time to round out his game, but the combination of size, skating ability and offensive upside makes him one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2026 NHL Draft class. If he can continue to improve his quickness and consistently use his physical frame to his advantage, he has the potential to develop into a strong NHL center.
For a Rangers organization that could benefit from adding more size and skill down the middle, Rogowski could be a high-upside option late in the first round.